NBA: Anthony Davis Stars As Dallas Mavericks Beat Houston Rockets 122-109
Anthony Davis scored 29 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 122-109 in the NBA on Sunday (December 7, 2025) to finish a back-to-back coming off a blowout loss at defending champions Oklahoma City. Davis went 14 of 19 from the field a night after making just one of nine shots and scoring two points in 24 minutes in a 132-111 loss to the Thunder. It was fewest points of the 10-time All-Star's career when playing at least 20 minutes. Kevin Durant scored 20 of his 27 points in the first half but ended up not playing in the fourth quarter after the Mavericks outscored Houston 37-20 in the third and took a 21-point lead early in the fourth. The game was tied at halftime.
