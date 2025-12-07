Politics of Petals: When A Secular Festival Becomes Inconvenient

With transitioning seasons, as the leaves wither away, Mehrauli, the earliest part of Dehli, would bloom with marigolds and music. By early October, the lanes of Mehrauli would be dressed as a bride as the Phool Walon Ki Sair made its way from Yogmaya Temple to the Dargah of Qutubuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki. As garlands hung over the heads of the temple and a Chadar made up of flowers was laid over, a customary walk to the Dargah was undertaken. This procession wove together the city’s fragile spirit of coexistence in communal harmony, carrying floral pankhas across faiths with the same reverence, featuring both the Devi and the Kabah side by side.