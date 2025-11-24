Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

Photo Webdesk
As Ashok, in Anupama (1966) the introspective writer, Dharmendra revealed his most soulful, poetic side with tender restraint, alongside Sharmila Tagore.
In Phool Aur Patthar (1966), Dharmendra’s portrayal of Shakti was where masculine strength met vulnerability.
Satyakam (1969): Dharmendra as Satyapriya in Satyakam (1969) embodied an idealist crushed under a corrupt world and awakened the conscience of a generation.
Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971): As Ajit, a small-time thief yearning for redemption, Dharmendra laid the groundwork for the heroic everyman he would go on to immortalize in Sholay.
The Lovable Trickster: Dharmendra as Rajkumar in Raja Jani (1972) is mischievously magnetic alongside Hema Malini’s Shanno in this classic romantic-entertainer.
Seeta Aur Geeta (1972): Dharmendra as Ravi: the gentle, protective, and quick-witted loverboy who becomes Geeta’s (Hema Malini) partner amid the film’s delightful dual chaos.
Sholay (1975): “Basanti, in kutton ke saamne mat naachna!” – The witty daredevil with a heart of gold, Dharmendra’s Veeru redefined bromance and bravery.
Shankar, immortalized by Dharmendra presented a powerful portrayal of the relentless pursuit of justice. Paired with Hema Malini, the duo’s on-screen presence is nothing short of legendary.