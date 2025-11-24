Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

Photo Webdesk

Anupama (1966)

As Ashok, in Anupama (1966) the introspective writer, Dharmendra revealed his most soulful, poetic side with tender restraint, alongside Sharmila Tagore. 

Photo Credit: Imdb

Phool Aur Patthar (1966)

In Phool Aur Patthar (1966), Dharmendra’s portrayal of Shakti was where masculine strength met vulnerability.

Photo Credit: Imdb

Satyakam (1969)

Satyakam (1969): Dharmendra as Satyapriya in Satyakam (1969) embodied an idealist crushed under a corrupt world and awakened the conscience of a generation.

Photo Credit: Imdb

Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971)

Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971): As Ajit, a small-time thief yearning for redemption, Dharmendra laid the groundwork for the heroic everyman he would go on to immortalize in Sholay.

Photo Credit: Imdb

Raja Jani (1972)

The Lovable Trickster: Dharmendra as Rajkumar in Raja Jani (1972) is mischievously magnetic alongside Hema Malini’s Shanno in this classic romantic-entertainer.

Photo Credit: Imdb

Lalkar (The Challenge) (1972)

Photo Credit: Imdb

Seeta Aur Geeta (1972)

Seeta Aur Geeta (1972): Dharmendra as Ravi: the gentle, protective, and quick-witted loverboy who becomes Geeta’s (Hema Malini) partner amid the film’s delightful dual chaos.

Photo Credit: Imdb

Dharmendra and Hema Malini in Sholay (1975)

Sholay (1975): “Basanti, in kutton ke saamne mat naachna!” – The witty daredevil with a heart of gold, Dharmendra’s Veeru redefined bromance and bravery.

Photo Credit: Imdb

Pratigya (1975)

Shankar, immortalized by Dharmendra presented a powerful portrayal of the relentless pursuit of justice. Paired with Hema Malini, the duo’s on-screen presence is nothing short of legendary.

Photo Credit: Imdb

Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011)

Photo Credit: Imdb

Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

Read More