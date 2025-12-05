Self Respect Marriage: When Sukumaar Met Elakkiya

Prince Periyar, Deputy General Secretary of the Dravidar Kazhagam at Periyar Thidal, explains, “Self-respect marriages are simple. A couple submits a joint application with a fee of Rs. 2,000 and basic documents as proof of age and education. We then counsel them—understanding their readiness for commitment, emotional and economic stability—and, if all is in place, the marriage is solemnised the same day. Once they receive the self-respect marriage certificate, they can approach the local sub-registrar to obtain the official government marriage certificate.” He adds that due to this simple process and the absence of the 30-day waiting period (a provision that exists under the Special Marriage Act), many couples from North India come to Tamil Nadu to solemnise marriages.