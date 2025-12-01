Stage, Speech, Cinema, Clothing: How Dravidian Politics Won The Tamil Public

At this point, I feel compelled to share a personal experience. In the 1970s, when I was a school student, the person who encouraged me to read newspapers was my father. He was an ardent supporter of Anna. When M.G.R., after leaving the DMK, founded the AIADMK, my father joined it. At that time, in our village, only one house received daily newspapers. It belonged to a thondar who had participated in the anti-Hindi agitation and dedicated his entire life to the Dravidian movement. The house was a small structure. It was a thatched hut in the middle, surrounded by a fence of dried malangizhavai (Indian ash tree) shrubs. Under a neem tree, stones were arranged for people to sit. On a stone slab, a pile of newspapers would be placed. All of them were DMK-aligned magazines and publications, filled with strong criticism of the AIADMK and M.G.R. Yet my father encouraged me to go there and read. He himself did not know how to read a single letter. Sometimes, he would accompany me and ask me to read out the headlines. From those alone, he would launch into fierce critiques. If others happened to be there, heated arguments would break out. Through reading and listening in this manner, I gradually developed an interest in politics.