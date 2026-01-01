Outlook Anniversary Issue: Between Sky Above, Earth Below

The setting of Koolamathari is the open expanse of mettukkaadu. The people and the sheep wander through that space day and night. They have no sense of a house, no thought that a house is necessary. When the sun scorches, the shade of a tree is enough for shelter. When the rain falls in moderation, they delight in getting wet. When rain lashes down, they need a roof to hide under. In times without harvest, a roof is needed to store grain for food. That is all. Even sexual union takes place in the open. Do animals and birds go looking for houses? A few houses do appear in the novel, but they are never shown directly. They are spoken of through a retrospective technique. Yes, they are not shown; they are told. Even in these narrated houses, we never enter them and see anything inside. Only the exterior appears as an image. The threshold and the cattle shed are shown. Even when Dalit people enter houses, they step back out immediately. And so, the fictional space of this novel is entirely an open space. At a cursory glance, it may seem that there is nothing there at all. But for those who live there, countless things reveal themselves, like quail eggs hidden among the dry leaves scattered across a harvested field, many secrets lie concealed. In every season, the land reveals a different face, and that is reflected in human life as well.