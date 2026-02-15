Second Edition Of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Survey Set For Monday Release

Second edition of the Tamil Nadu Economic Survey to be published on Monday.
Growth performance, sector trends, and policy implications ahead of the state budget.
Builds on first edition’s optimistic projection of over 8 per cent growth in 2024–25.
The Government of Tamil Nadu is all set to unveil the second edition of its Economic Survey on Monday, offering an updated assessment of the state’s economic performance and outlook ahead of the upcoming budget session.
The Economic Survey, prepared by the State Planning Commission, is a key document reviewing fiscal trends, growth drivers, and structural challenges across sectors such as services, industry, and agriculture. The first edition provided a snapshot of Tamil Nadu’s economic fundamentals, highlighting contributions to national GDP, employment, and an expected growth rate above 8 per cent for 2024–25.
This year’s edition is expected to provide a deeper dive into revised Gross State Domestic Product figures, sectoral performance, and investment trends. Analysts note it could offer early indications of policy priorities for the 2026–27 budget, particularly in areas of employment, infrastructure, and social welfare.
Officials say the survey will be closely watched by economists, investors, and policymakers as it informs strategic planning and fiscal decisions in the coming year.