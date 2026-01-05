Outlook Anniversary Issue: The Labour Of Historical Fiction

The novel grew out of the author’s work as an oral historian of the 1947 Partition, emerging gradually through images and sensory impressions, eventually becoming a story centred on smell, memory, and a family of perfumers.

Writing about the Indian experience of the First World War required reconstructing a largely forgotten historical world, using censored soldiers’ letters to imagine the emotional, psychological, and sensory lives absent from official archives.

Rather than strict historical precision, the novel uses imagination to fill gaps in memory—capturing loss, tenderness, and transformation—showing how war reshapes lives across generations through private rupture and inherited memory.