Modi and Macron Discuss Ukraine Crisis, Reaffirm Strong India-France Partnership

French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed ongoing efforts to end the crisis in Ukraine early in addition to "positively" evaluating India-France relations.
In the midst of new US efforts to stop the bloodshed in Ukraine, the two leaders spoke over the phone.
According to PTI, Macron was one of the European leaders who attended last month's White House meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"Had a very good conversation with President Macron. We reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas," Modi said on social media.
"Exchanged views on international and regional issues, including efforts for bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. The India-France Strategic Partnership will continue to play a key role in fostering global peace and stability," he said.
PTI reported that it is not known whether the implications of Washington's tariff policy figured in the Modi-Macron conversation.
French President Emmanuel Macron posted on X, "I just spoke with the Prime Minister. I presented to him the outcome of the work we carried out with President Zelensky and our partners from the Coalition of the Willing this Thursday in Paris. India and France share the same commitment to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Strengthened by our friendship and strategic partnership, we will continue to move forward together to pave the way toward peace."