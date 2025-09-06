Modi and Macron Discuss Ukraine Crisis, Reaffirm Strong India-France Partnership

The two leaders reaffirmed cooperation on global issues and expressed a shared commitment to supporting a just and lasting resolution in Ukraine.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
PM Modi with Emmanuel Macron in France
PM Modi with Emmanuel Macron | Photo: @pmoindia on Youtube via PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Modi and Macron reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to end the Ukraine crisis early.

  • Both leaders highlighted the importance of India-France strategic partnership for global peace and stability.

  • Macron shared outcomes from recent talks with Zelensky and other allies, reinforcing cooperation toward a lasting peace.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed ongoing efforts to end the crisis in Ukraine early in addition to "positively" evaluating India-France relations.

In the midst of new US efforts to stop the bloodshed in Ukraine, the two leaders spoke over the phone.

According to PTI, Macron was one of the European leaders who attended last month's White House meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Had a very good conversation with President Macron. We reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas," Modi said on social media.

"Exchanged views on international and regional issues, including efforts for bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. The India-France Strategic Partnership will continue to play a key role in fostering global peace and stability," he said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President of France Emmanuel Macron attend a plenary at the UK-France Summit, in Downing Street, London, Britain July 10, 2025. - Reuters
Starmer, Macron Announce ‘One In, One Out’ Migration Deal, Plans For Ukraine

BY Outlook News Desk

PTI reported that it is not known whether the implications of Washington's tariff policy figured in the Modi-Macron conversation.

French President Emmanuel Macron posted on X, "I just spoke with the Prime Minister. I presented to him the outcome of the work we carried out with President Zelensky and our partners from the Coalition of the Willing this Thursday in Paris. India and France share the same commitment to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Strengthened by our friendship and strategic partnership, we will continue to move forward together to pave the way toward peace."

Published At:
