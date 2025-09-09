China Slams US Tariffs On India, Calls For Stronger Economic Cooperation With New Delhi

The envoy recalled the recent meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the SCO summit, where both leaders underscored the importance of deepening economic engagement.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Xu Feihong
Xu said the two countries, with their vast populations, markets and complementary economies, were well-placed to promote mutual growth and strengthen cooperation in trade and investment. Photo: X.com
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- China criticised the US decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, calling it unfair and urging India and China to strengthen economic cooperation to counter the challenge.

- Ambassador Xu Feihong highlighted consensus between Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi on boosting trade and development ties, stressing that the two economies are complementary.

- Xu said India and China share common ground in counter-terrorism efforts and called for deeper cooperation.

China has strongly opposed the United States’ decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, describing the move as unfair and unreasonable. Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said India and China should step up economic cooperation to jointly counter the challenge.

Speaking at an event marking the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japan, Xu criticised Washington’s tariff policy, saying the US was using tariffs as a “weapon” to extract exorbitant costs from other countries. He argued that international trade should foster complementary growth and win-win outcomes, adding that India and China, as two major emerging economies, must work together to navigate the situation.

The envoy recalled the recent meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the SCO summit, where both leaders underscored the importance of deepening economic engagement. Xu said the two countries, with their vast populations, markets and complementary economies, were well-placed to promote mutual growth and strengthen cooperation in trade and investment.

Related Content
Related Content

On boundary issues, Xu noted that India and China had reached important consensus and stressed that their relationship was not influenced by any third party, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

He also said that both countries were victims of terrorism and highlighted their ongoing coordination through platforms such as the SCO and BRICS. China, he added, was prepared to work with India and the wider international community to combat terrorism and safeguard peace and stability.

Xu further urged India to provide a fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises, while welcoming more Indian companies to invest in China. He pointed to growing people-to-people exchanges, noting that Chinese diplomatic missions in India had already issued more than 240,000 visas to Indian citizens this year.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Punjab Floods: Harbhajan Singh Bolsters Relief Efforts With Boats, Ambulances, Funds - Report

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Predicted Playing XIs Of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, And Afghanistan

  3. Asia Cup 2025: With India Vs Pakistan Rivalry On Top – Super Four Teams Prediction

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Key Records In T20 Format Ahead Of UAE Showpiece

  5. Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money And Awards: How Much The Winner Earn?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  3. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  5. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  2. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  3. Day In Pics: September 08, 2025

  4. Nitish Kumar Hikes Stipend For Anganwadi Workers Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  5. From Taj to Tech: Reimagining India’s Global Tourism Playbook

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  2. Social Media Ban Sparks Protests in Nepal, 14 Reported Dead

  3. Nepal 'Gen Z' Protests Surge Amid Demand For PM Oli To Resign

  4. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

  5. Stargazers Witnessed Rare Lunar Eclipse Across Continents

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Special Intensive Revision Of Bihar Voter Rolls

  2. Veteran Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away at 63

  3. UP Floods: Yamuna and Ganga Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

  4. Tajikistan 2-2 Iran Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup: India Manage To Seal Third-Place Playoff Berth

  5. Kerala Records Fifth Death From Rare “Brain-Eating” Amoeba Infection

  6. Four Civilians Killed, Several Injured In Jerusalem Bus Shooting; Attackers Neutralised

  7. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  8. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'