US Commerce Secretary Warns India Over Russian Oil, Calls It ‘Vowel’ Between Russia and China

Lutnick referred to this as "just plain wrong" and "ridiculous," saying that India must choose its side. He responded, "We're always willing to talk," when asked if the US is open to negotiating with India. "The Chinese sell to us," he continued. We buy from the Indians. They will not be able to sell to one another. We are the world's consumers. People must keep in mind that our $30 trillion economy is the world's largest consumer. Since we all know that the customer is always right in the end, they must all eventually return to the customer.