Lavrov Says China, India and Russia Seek Stronger Partnership Amid Global Shifts

Russia’s Lavrov points to mutual benefits as China, India and Russia explore closer cooperation amid rising geopolitical tensions.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sergey Lavrov
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov | Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lavrov stresses common interests in economic growth, social issues and improving living standards, while acknowledging differences remain.

  • The leaders’ public display of unity at the SCO summit attracted worldwide attention and raised concerns in the West.

  • Experts believe bilateral interactions will deepen, with India maintaining its democratic independence despite closer ties with Russia and China.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Sunday that China, India, and Russia are aware of their common interests in several sectors and there is an overt trend to develop mutual partnership.

According to PTI, Lavrov was alluding to the recent camaraderie of the three nations' leaders during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit held last week in Tianjin, China.

At the SCO conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping made headlines throughout the world with their triple handshake and huddle.

It even prompted US President Donald Trump, in a social media post, to lament the loss of India and Russia to “deepest and darkest” China.

“It is a demonstration that three great powers, representing three great civilisations, are aware of their common interests in a number of areas,” Lavrov said in an interview with Russian State TV.

Setting aside speculation, Lavrov clarified: “This does not mean that everything is 100 per cent the same, but there is a tendency for China, Russia and India to develop their partnership, deriving mutual benefit from those areas, where we have the same interests.” According to the foreign minister, the common interests of the three countries lie in developing the economy, solving social problems, and improving the living standards of the population.

Related Content
Related Content

PTI reported that the public display of camaraderie among Modi, Putin, and Xi, which signaled a wider convergence among the major three powers, garnered more attention than the SCO summit's primary goal of ensuring deeper security and economic complementarities among its member nations.

On social media, a video showed Modi and Putin strolling hand in hand towards Xi, and then the three of them forming a close circle as good friends went viral.

Trump's remark about losing India to China coincided with a deterioration in ties between Washington and New Delhi following the US president's decision to raise tariffs on Indian imports to a staggering 50 per cent, which included a 25 per cent additional duty for India's purchase of Russian oil.

Reportedly, a leading oriental specialist in this country has, however, disregarded a close-knit RIC (Russia, India, and China) discussion.

In an interview with VestiFM's "The Asian Casket," Dr. Aleksi Maslov, the director of Moscow University's Africa-Asia Institute, emphasised that India is a significant democracy in Asia, albeit distinct from Europe and with its own set of decision-making processes.

Maslov expressed his belief that the troika's bilateral interactions will deepen.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz Scripts History; Becomes Third PAK Bowler To Claim Hat-trick

  2. England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell Guide Hosts To Record Victory - Data Debrief

  3. Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On India Rejection Frustration After Asia Cup Snub

  4. Sri Lanka At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

  5. Pakistan To Host First-Ever T20I Tri-Series Featuring Afghanistan And Sri Lanka

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  2. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

  3. US Open: 'Seeing You More Than My Family' – Alcaraz Lauds Rival Sinner After Triumph

  4. US Open Final: Sensational Alcaraz Dethrones Sinner In Style - Data Debrief

  5. Alcaraz Vs Sinner, US Open 2025 Final: Spaniard Reigns Supreme In New York, Climbs To World No. 1

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  2. Her Story: K. Srilata's Poems Call Attention To The Voices Of Mahabharata's Women

  3. Day In Pics: September 07, 2025

  4. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  5. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  2. Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Slams Elon Musk As India–Russia Oil Post Gets Flagged by Community Notes on X

  3. Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba To Resign Amid Political Uncertainty Within Ruling Party

  4. Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Resigns

  5. Carlo Acutis, ‘God’s Influencer’, Declared Catholic Church’s First Millennial Saint

Latest Stories

  1. UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared: 1,376 Candidates Advance to Interview Stage

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Rajasthan on Red Alert as Monsoon Rainfall Intensifies, Flood Risk Soars

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  6. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd T20I: Hosts Clinch Historic Win Over SL To Level Series 1-1

  7. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  8. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise