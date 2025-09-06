Trump said the US has “lost” India and Russia to China before praising Modi as a “great prime minister”.
US doubled tariffs on Indian goods and criticised Delhi’s rising Russian oil imports.
India defended its energy ties as national interest while trade talks with Washington remain stalled.
Within hours of saying the US had “lost” India and Russia to “darkest China”, President Donald Trump called the relationship with New Delhi “special” and said there was “nothing to worry about”.
On Truth Social, Trump had written: “Looks like we have lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!” and posted an old photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. According to PTI, the post followed images of the three leaders together at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin that drew global attention.
But in the Oval Office on Friday, Trump said, “I'll always be friends with (Narendra) Modi, he’s a great prime minister. He's great. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he's doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a special relationship. There's nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion.”
Ties have been under strain after Washington doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, including an additional 25 per cent duty linked to Delhi’s purchase of Russian crude oil. The measure, effective from 27 August, was described by India as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”. Notably, the US has not imposed similar action on China, the largest buyer of Russian oil.
Trump said he was “very disappointed” by India’s purchases, adding: “We put a very big tariff on India, 50 per cent tariff, very high tariff. I get along very well with (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, he's great. He was here a couple of months ago.”
Senior officials echoed his criticism. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro accused India of becoming a “massive refining hub and oil money laundromat for the Kremlin”. On X, he wrote, “India buys Russian oil purely to profit/revenues feed Russia war machine. Ukrainians/Russians die. US taxpayers shell out more.” National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told reporters that the president and his trade team were “disappointed that India continues to fund Russia's Ukraine war”.
Beyond oil, stalled trade negotiations have widened the rift. Multiple rounds failed to produce a deal due to sharp differences in areas such as agriculture and dairy. Bilateral trade, worth around USD 130 billion last year, had been projected to grow.
India has defended its purchases, citing national interest and market dynamics. Russia’s share in Indian oil imports has jumped from 1.7 per cent in 2019–20 to 35.1 per cent in 2024–25, making it New Delhi’s largest supplier.
(With inputs from PTI)