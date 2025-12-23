Delhi HC Grants Bail to Kuldeep Sengar in Unnao Case, Suspending Sentence

Trigger Warning - mention of Rape, Child sexual abuse, custodial death The Delhi High Court on Tuesday suspended the life sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. The court granted him bail while his appeal against conviction is pending. The court imposed strict conditions to ensure the survivor’s safety.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Priyanka Tupe
Updated on:
Updated on:
Unnao Rape Case, Delhi High Court, Kuldeep Singh Sengar BJP POCSO, custodial death
Unnao Rape Case convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar Photo- File
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Delhi High court granted bail to Kuldeep Sengar in Unnao rape case, suspending his sentence during the appeal.

  • Sengar has been barred from entering within a 5 km radius of the survivor’s residence and from threatening her or her relatives.

  • Sengar is serving life imprisonment for the 2017 rape case, 10 years sentence in the case of custodial death of the survivor's father. While his two appeals are pending against these two convictions before the high court, he has granted bail.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday suspended the sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar. He is serving life imprisonment in the Unnao rape case. He is granted a bail with strict conditions - ensuring safety of the survivor and her mother.

The suspension of sentence will remain in force during the pendency of Sengar’s appeal. He appealed challenging his conviction and life sentence awarded by a trial court in December 2019. The trial court convicted him for kidnapping and raping a minor girl in 2017. During his sentence, he was granted bail several times, reportedly for eye surgery, for other health issues cited.

A bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar ordered Sengar’s release on a personal bond of Rs15 lakh with three sureties of the same amount. PTI reported.

The court imposed strict conditions, directing him not to enter a five-kilometre radius of the survivor’s residence and not to threaten or contact her or her mother. Any violation of these conditions, would lead to cancellation of bail, the court warned.

Following directions from the Supreme Court, the trial and related cases were transferred from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi in August 2019. Survivor's father was died in police custody. The family and lawyers of the survivor filed another case regarding this custodial death. Sengar is also convicted in this case by the trial court and awarded 10 years of jail.

Sengar has challenged this conviction also before the high court and his appeal is pending in this (custodial death case of the survivor's father). His bail plea for suspension of sentence was allowed by the Delhi court on the grounds that he has already served a substantial portion of the jail sentence and both his appeals are pending. PTI reported.

(Any Child suffering sexual abuse can reach out for help and redressal at 1098 national 24/7 toll free helpline)

Information related to any child sexual abused received by adults should be reported to the Police or child helpline. This is a mandatory reporting under POCSO Act.

