National

In Unnao, A Fight For Justice In The Face Of Political Heft, Intimidation, And Massive Loss

The Unnao rape survivor's fight for justice stands as a stark reminder of the systemic failures in Uttar Pradesh

Candlelight march demanding justice for victim of Unnao rape case in New Delhi.
Students do a candle light march demanding justice for victim of Unnao rape case in New Delhi. Photo: Via Getty Images
info_icon

This is part of a series of articles by Outlook to document past and present cases of rape and sexual assault on women. To read articles from Outlook's 11 September 2024 magazine issue 'Lest We Forget', click here

On June 4, 2017, a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district was lured into the house of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on the pretext of finding employment, and was raped. She filed a complaint but was not allowed to name her assailant in her initial statement. In August of that year, she wrote an open letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath but to no avail.

For an entire year, the incident was suppressed. Then, on April 8, 2018, the survivor threatened to self-immolate in front of the Chief Minister’s residence, alleging police inaction. It was then that the incident grabbed media attention.

A few days before that, the woman's father was assaulted by Sengar’s supporters, led by his brother Atul. The police charged five men for the assault but also arrested the woman’s father for possession of firearms. Standing in front of Adityanath’s house, the survivor alleged that she registered a police complaint and a case against Sengar. However, the police did not take the investigation forward.

The survivor’s father died in prison a day later and this led to widespread outrage and protests demanding justice, receiving national coverage. Finally, an FIR was registered against Kuldeep Sengar. The case was later handed over to the CBI; Sengar was arrested and slapped with a POCSO case as the woman was a minor at the time of the incident. His brother and supporters were arrested, charged with murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

But the story did not end there.

On July 17, 2019, the survivor’s family wrote to the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi mentioning threat to their life from Sengar and his men. A week later, when she was travelling to Rae Bareilly with two of her aunts and her lawyer, an over-speeding truck rammed into their car, killing both the aunts and seriously injuring the lawyer and the survivor. The truck had a blackened number plate.

This led to wide suspicion of a conspiracy by Sengar and his men to eliminate the witness and her family. Protests were staged outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhavan, demanding justice for the rape survivor and slamming the state government’s "laxity" in dealing with the case.

The BJP faced serious criticism for not expelling Sengar despite all these allegations against him. He was expelled only in August 2019 after the Supreme Court took cognisance of the letter.

On August 1, 2019, the apex court directed that the survivor, her mother, and other members of the family be provided security by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). In December that year, Sengar was sentenced to jail for the "remainder of his natural biological life" in the rape case. Further, he was found "guilty of culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy in her father's death" in March 2020.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SCO Vs AUS: Head Explodes, Scotland Implode As Australia Smash T20I Powerplay Record
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan, Suryakumar, Prasidh To Miss First Round Of Matches - Check Updated Squads
  3. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Head Stars As Australia Crush Scotland In Series Opener
  4. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Head, Marsh Steer Visitors To 7 Wicket Win - In Pics
  5. SCO Vs AUS Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Scotland Vs Australia 2nd T20I On TV And Online In India
Football News
  1. Ballon D'Or Feminin: Barcelona Star Aitana Bonmati In Running To Retain Award
  2. Arsenal 6-0 Rangers, Women's Champions League: Caitlin Foord Helps Gunners Progress In UWCL
  3. Ballon D’Or 2024: Messi, Ronaldo Ignored As Yamal, Rodri And Bellingham Included - Check Full List
  4. Serie A: Former Dortmund Defender Mats Hummels Joins Roma
  5. Premier League: Salah Exit Would Hurt Liverpool A Lot, Says Team-Mate Diaz
Tennis News
  1. Jessica Pegula Knocks Top Seed Iga Swiatek Out In US Open Quarter-Finals
  2. US Open 2024: Jack Draper Brushes Aside Alex De Minaur, Storms Into Maiden Semi-Final
  3. Muchova Enters Second Straight US Open Semi-Finals With Haddad Maia Success
  4. US Open: Zverev Laments 'Terrible' Performance In Fritz Defeat
  5. Frances Tiafoe Ensures American Representation In US Open Final For First Time Since 2006
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Kerala’s Suryanelli, A Gang Rape Survivor’s 28-Year-Long Road To Justice
  2. In Unnao, A Fight For Justice In The Face Of Political Heft, Intimidation, And Massive Loss
  3. Two Dalit Girls Found Dead In Farrukhabad Spark Controversy
  4. Violence On Dalits, Including Minor Girls, Continues To Plague Bihar
  5. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Absconding Contractor-sculptor Arrested
Entertainment News
  1. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
  2. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  4. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  5. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
US News
  1. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  2. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  3. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  4. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  5. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
World News
  1. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  2. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Announces 'October Christmas' After Issuing Arrest Warrant For Main Rival
  3. Pope Urges Indonesia To Live Up To Promise Of 'Harmony In Diversity', Fight Extremism
  4. US Accident: 4 Indians Charred To Death In Texas Multi-Car Crash
  5. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Resigns Ahead Of Expected Govt Shake-Up
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: US Lays Terrorism Charges On Hamas Leaders, Norway Looks To Divest From Israel
  2. ‘Jammu & Kashmir Will Get Its Statehood Back For Sure’: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
  3. Israel's War On Gaza: Protests Erupt As Israelis Demand Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Sculptor, Gadkari Calls For Use Of Stainless Steel
  6. Maharashtra: Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl; Coaching Centre Vandalized On Protest
  7. Paris Paralympics Day 6: Who Won Yesterday, Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Medal Tally
  8. India At Paris Paralympics Day 7 Highlights: Harvinder Wins Gold In Para Archery; Sachin Khilari Wins Silver In Men's Shot Put