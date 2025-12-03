Class 7 Girl Allegedly Raped By Two Men UP’s Badaun

13-year-old Class 7 girl abducted on bicycle, raped in mustard field in Badaun village.
Both accused were arrested the same night, prior criminal history reported.
Case filed under BNS Section 70 and POCSO Act, victim hospitalised, stable.
A 13-year-old Class 7 student was allegedly sexually assaulted by two local men while she was returning home from a flour mill on her bicycle in Badaun district on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.
According to the FIR lodged at Gunnaur police station, the minor left her house around 5 p.m. to get wheat ground. When she did not return, her family began searching and found her bicycle abandoned near a mustard field on the village outskirts. The girl was discovered in a semi-conscious state inside the field, with visible injuries.
The complainant—her father—alleged that two identified villagers, Rajkumar (22) and Sonu (25), both with prior criminal records, abducted her, took her to the field, and raped her. The accused fled when villagers approached after hearing cries.
Acting swiftly on the complaint, a police team arrested both men late Tuesday night from their hideouts. An FIR has been registered under Section 70 (punishment for rape on woman under sixteen years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The minor has been admitted to the district hospital for medical examination and treatment; her condition is stated to be stable.
SSP Badaun Dr. Alok Priyadarshi confirmed the arrests and formation of a special team, stating strict action will be taken. Local residents staged a protest demanding capital punishment for the accused