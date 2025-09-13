US Pushes G7 to Impose Tariffs on Russian Oil Buyers Amid Ukraine War

Trump administration calls for unified sanctions to cut off Russia’s war funding, as high tariffs strain US–India trade relations.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Trump administration calls for unified sanctions to cut off Russia’s war funding
US Pushes G7 to Impose Tariffs on Russian Oil Buyers Amid Ukraine War Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The US urged G7 allies to impose tariffs on nations buying Russian oil, aiming to choke off funding for Moscow’s war machine.

  • Canada, leading the G7 this year, supports efforts to increase pressure on Russia while boosting aid to Ukraine’s defence.

  • India condemned the US’s 50 per cent tariff on its imports as “unfair,” with bilateral trade talks now strained over energy purchases.

The United States has requested that the G7 impose tariffs on nations that buy oil from Russia, claiming that only "unified efforts" that stop supporting Moscow's war machine at its source will exert enough pressure to put an end to "the senseless killing."  

​According to PTI, during a Friday call with G7 Finance Ministers, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer reaffirmed President Donald Trump's recommendation to the group's allies to impose tariffs on nations that buy oil from Russia.

Mercurial Handshake: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Donald Trump at the Howdy Modi in Houston on September 22, 2019 - | Photo: Shutterstock
Will India-US Relations Survive Trump's Tariffs?

BY Seema Guha

​Canada's Minister of Finance and National Revenue, François-Philippe Champagne, presided over a G7 Finance Ministers' meeting to examine further ways to put more pressure on Russia to halt its war against Ukraine.

​G7 is an intergovernmental bloc of rich, industrialised countries comprising the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the UK. Canada is the head of the rotating G7 presidency this year.

Related Content
Related Content

​“During today's call with G7 Finance Ministers, Secretary Bessent reiterated President Trump's call to our G7 partners that, if they are truly committed to ending the war in Ukraine, they should join the United States in imposing tariffs on countries purchasing oil from Russia,” a US Treasury Department statement said after the call.

​“Only with a unified effort that cuts off the revenues funding (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s war machine at the source will we be able to apply sufficient economic pressure to end the senseless killing,” said Secretary Bessent and Ambassador Greer.

​“Thanks to President Trump’s bold leadership, the United States has already taken dramatic action against the purchasers of Russian oil. We are encouraged by the assurances of our fellow G7 nations that they are committed to ending this war, and we are hopeful that they will join us in taking decisive action at this critical time,” the statement added.

Trump and Zelensky . - AP screengrab
Zelensky Supports US Tariffs on India and Other Countries Trading with Russia Amid Conflict

BY Outlook News Desk

PTI reported that ​New Delhi has called the US's decision to quadruple tariffs on Indian imports to a staggering 50 per cent, which includes a 25 per cent additional charge for India's purchase of Russian crude oil, "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable."  India has maintained that market forces and national interests drive its energy purchases, including its purchase of Russian oil.

​Since March, the United States and India have been engaged in bilateral trade negotiations.  Five rounds of negotiations have been concluded thus far.

​The US team was scheduled to travel to India for the sixth round last month, but they postponed their trip when Washington imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.​

PTI reported that the high tariffs have strained trade relations between the two nations.  Prior to this, the two nations had stated their intention to complete the first stage of the bilateral trade deal between the US and India by the fall of 2025.

​According Champagne's statement, the G7 meeting was motivated by Russia's growing aggression, which includes recent bombs in Ukraine and Wednesday's Russian drone invasion of Polish airspace, as well as its refusal to accept a ceasefire.  In the statement published on X, he stated that Canada is still dedicated to collaborating closely with its G7 allies as part of its G7 Presidency in order to put more pressure on Russia and aid Ukraine's long-term stability and recovery.

​“G7 Ministers agreed to accelerate discussions to further use immobilised Russian sovereign assets to fund Ukraine's defence, and to explore other mechanisms that would allow further increasing financial support to Ukraine,” it added.​

Secretary Bessent and Ambassador Greer also welcomed commitments to increase sanctions pressure and explore using immobilised Russian sovereign assets to further benefit Ukraine’s defence, it said.

​On Friday, President Trump, when asked in an interview with ‘Fox and Friends’ what clamping down on his Russian counterpart entails, said: “Look, India was their biggest customer. I put a 50 per cent tariff on India because they're buying oil from Russia. That's not an easy thing to do. That's a big deal, and it causes a rift with India.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: SL Aim To Start Campaign On A High With 'Naagin Derby'

  2. Taliban Leader Anas Haqqani Talks About Virat Kohli's Early Test Retirement - Watch Video

  3. Who Is Yash Rathod? Central Zone Batter Who Missed Double Century By 6 Runs In Duleep Trophy 2025

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 6: IND Vs PAK T20I Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

  5. India Vs Pakistan Preview, Asia Cup 2025: IND Heavy Favourites For PAK Clash Devoid Of Hype

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  2. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

  3. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  4. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  5. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sushila Karki Appointed Nepal's First Female Prime Minister After Gen Z-Led Uprising

  2. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

  3. Day In Pics: September 12, 2025

  4. ISRO Mobilises 400 Scientists, Satellites For Operation Sindoor Support

  5. Security Forces Gun Down Two Naxalites In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

  2. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  3. Texas Murder: Indian-Origin Motel Manager Beheaded In Dallas, Co-Worker Charged

  4. Two To Tango: Rivalry and Resolve in India–China Relations

  5. Friend To All, Ally To None?: The Cracks In India’s ‘Vishwabandhu’ Brand

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions