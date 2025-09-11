Will India-US Relations Survive Trump's Tariffs?

India–US ties face their toughest test yet as Trump’s tariffs strain decades of progress in bilateral relations.

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
Updated on:
India-US relations, Trump tariffs India, Modi Trump ties, Indo-US trade dispute
Mercurial Handshake: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Donald Trump at the Howdy Modi in Houston on September 22, 2019 | Photo: Shutterstock
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Trump’s steep 50 per cent tariffs have become the biggest obstacle in India–US relations, hurting exports and small businesses.

  • Decades of ups and downs, from Cold War mistrust to nuclear sanctions and Iraq war pressures, show how fragile the partnership remains.

  • While strategic cooperation and trade potential are strong, meaningful progress now hinges on tariff renegotiations and balanced economic agreements.

Once upon a time, about six years ago, there were media houses, opinion makers, politicians and cocktail circuit regulars, both in the US and India, who hated both President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in equal measure. The two leaders’ ostensible friendship and bromance would be the end of the world, they felt. Now the Modi-haters in the US are more sympathetic towards the Indian prime minister, as their anger over Trump and his antics bubbles over every day. Many influencers in this camp say Modi has got a raw deal from Trump. In turn, the Trump haters in India are secretly rejoicing as he is taking on Modi like nobody else has. For them, the US president, who was the devil incarnate till a few months ago, is now the sweet avenger.

The irony of this situation sums up recent India-US relations. The Trump tariffs are the new low, the most damaging of steps in the see-saw, blow-hot, blow-cold tactics between the two biggest and the greatest democracies in the world. But the tensions were palpable even before.

As is well known, India and the US were on opposite camps during the Cold War years. America’s strong backing of Pakistan during the Bangladesh Liberation war of 1971, and President Richard Nixon dispatching the seventh fleet towards then East Pakistan to intimidate India, are etched in New Delhi’s institutional memory.

For decades, Indo-US relations have weathered turbulence, strategic alignments, economic disputes, and diplomatic recalibrations. In the last 25 years, since Bill Clinton’s landmark visit to India in 2000, successive governments in Delhi and Washington worked hard to improve relations and bring it up to its present level. Yet, even during this period there were several hiccups. One was over a US request to send Indian troops to Iraq for the 2003 invasion. The Bush administration wanted countries to show their support to Washington by action not words. As is well known, America was looking for an excuse to topple Saddam Hussein. In fact, plans were afoot for a regime change in Iraq soon after the Taliban was overthrown for not handing over Osama Bin Laden, the man who conceived the plan to hijack planes and crash them into iconic buildings at the heart of New York and Washington.

Related Content
Related Content
PM Narendra Modi with Russian President Putin and China's Xi Jinping | - PTI |
Modi Winds Up His Visit To Japan And China On A Positive Note

BY Seema Guha

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was then the prime minister and L. K. Advani his powerful home minister, but very often the two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwarts did not see eye to eye. Advani’s 2002 visit to the US was seen as an important event in the bilateral diplomatic calendar. At that time, there were no frequent high-level visits between the two countries. A Press Information Bureau (PIB) announcement of Advani’s trip noted: “He happens to be the first-ever Indian Home Minister to have been extended an invitation by the United States for an official visit in the recent past.”

Advani returned mighty pleased and told reporters: “US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld broke protocol to come and meet me at my hotel on a weekend.” Yes he would, as the US was planning the invasion of Iraq and wanted America’s friends to join in the war to topple Hussein. He had been sounded out by Rumsfeld on this and he came back quite convinced it would help to solidify ties with the US. Vajpayee and Brajesh Mishra, his national security advisor (NSA), opposed the idea. An Opposition delegation went to meet the prime minister to request him not to give in to the US request.

Reportedly, he asked them to go out and organise protests, so India could tell the US that public opinion would not allow the government to send troops to Iraq. In hindsight, Vajpayee took the right decision on Iraq.

India’s nuclear ambition led to a strain in relations with the US. The nuclear tests, both in 1974 and in 1998, led to major tension. Indira Gandhi’s “peaceful” nuclear test, codenamed Operation Smiling Buddha, led to angry remonstration by the US. The US took action by halting all uranium shipments to India that had been agreed in 1963. The US was concerned that the nuclear fuel it had provided was used in the Pokhran test. Nuclear proliferation gradually became a major issue for the US. Lawmakers got involved to ensure that presidents could not take decisions without the approval of the Congress on non-proliferation issues.

By the time the Vajpayee government conducted the 1998 nuclear tests, the non-proliferation lobby in both the US and Europe had come into its own. The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) were now part of the nuclear non-proliferation regime. India refused to sign either agreement, saying they were clearly discriminatory and unequal, aimed at rewarding those who had already tested and proven their nuclear capabilities. When the Vajpayee government conducted two nuclear tests, the world, led by the US, came down heavily on India. President Clinton called China to discuss India’s nuclear tests, leading to fears in Delhi that the US and China would now gang up.

For New Delhi, Trump’s actions have come as a warning that Washington cannot be trusted. - Shutterstock
As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

BY Seema Guha

Economic sanctions were announced against the Vajpayee government. The sale of defence equipment, defence services and licences for the export of ammunition were stopped. All US foreign assistance was cut off, and US banks were prohibited from making loans or providing credit to the Indian government. India went through a tough time, but survived the economic sanctions.

All this, of course, came to an end when Clinton realised that India would not take dictation. The Jaswant Singh-Strobe Talbott talks began. By now, it was also apparent to the US that China’s rise was a challenge to its hegemony. Supporting democratic India and helping it to develop would help the balance of power in Asia and not lead to the complete domination of the continent by China. The neo-cons or the new conservatives, who came into office with George Bush, pushed the agenda of containing China. Bush got New Delhi the India-US civil nuclear agreement, and did the heavy lifting in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to get the Europeans on board. There was much criticism of Bush by the non-proliferation lobby in the US.

Any real balm to the strained India-US ties can only come when the 50 per cent tariffs are re-negotiated.

India’s human rights record, especially following the Gujarat riots, was also an irritant between the two countries. Modi, then the chief minister of Gujarat, was banned from entering the US and several European countries. It was only after he won the 2014 elections that the Western world lifted the ban on his entry. Yet, India’s treatment of its minorities, especially its Muslim and Christians, were highlighted from time to time, when the Democrats were in power. When President Barack Obama visited India in 2015 as the chief guest at that year’s Republic Day celebrations, he showered fulsome praise on India, its people and Modi. But his parting shot was: “India will succeed so long as it is not splintered along lines of religious faith, splintered along any lines and it is unified as one nation.” Joe Biden too raised issues of human rights, but behind closed doors, and never in public.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, front left, enter a hall for their talks at Zinaida Morozova's Mansion in Moscow, Russia, Thursday - PTI
Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

BY Seema Guha

Trump, more so than other Republican presidents, is not bothered about human rights and the domestic politics of other countries. But Trump’s tariff is a massive blow to the relationship. Besides, the US President’s claim that he was the peacemaker between India and Pakistan when Operation Sindoor ended infuriated India. His wooing of Pakistan army chief, Asim Munir, was another blow. His taunt that perhaps India could buy oil from Pakistan did not go down well with Modi supporters. The edifice painstakingly built by successive governments in New Delhi and Washington has now crumbled.

This has reignited the debate in India on whether the US can be trusted. Many in the country believe India would have benefited if it had hitched on to the American camp right after World War II for quick development. They point to the tiger economies of the early 1980s and 1990s, when East Asian countries South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines and Singapore were booming. China was not the economic power house it is today and the US provided the impetus.

Since India’s economic reforms, the pro-America lobby has expanded further, as aspirational parents could now afford to send their children to study there. The IT boom in India and the H-1B visas further fuelled the American dream.

The Washington lobby also points out that no other country—neither China and certainly not Russia—can provide what the US has to offer: the latest technology, enormous investments, weapons and diplomatic support. Moreover, the US can unlock doors that will help India to sit at the high table of global affairs.

But now there is a pushback from sceptics who believe that India should not align itself with the American camp. It should continue to assert its strategic autonomy. The Modi government appears to be inclined to do just that, expand trade relations with as many countries as possible, while keeping the door open for the US.

Illustration: Saahil - null
The Fractured Bromance Of Trump And Modi

BY Seema Guha

There appears to be a sliver of hope, with Trump’s conciliatory tweet last week about Modi being a great prime minister. “There is a very good Indian offer on the table, giving the US unprecedented market access and tariff concessions. It can be the starting point for a multiphase trade agreement and economic partnership. The US trade negotiators recognise that. Logically, political clearance should come at some point,” says Ashok Malik, the chair of the India Practice at The Asia Group. However, with a mercurial Trump, nothing is certain.

But any real balm to the strained India-US ties can only come when the stiff 50 per cent tariffs are re-negotiated. The pain of halted exports in textiles, gems and jewellery, handicraft, horticulture, and marine exports will soon be felt on the ground with small and medium businesses staring at empty order books. This, in turn, could lead to the shutting down of businesses and job opportunities. The tariffs will be the first hurdle to cross for any meaningful and productive ties between the two countries.

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
File photo : Under Modi rule, the Hindu nationalist ecosystem has systematically used ‘India’s rise in global stature under Narendra Modi’ for domestic political benefits.
Friend To All, Ally To None?: The Cracks In India’s ‘Vishwabandhu’ Brand
Photo: Getty Images : Competitive Disadvantage: Customers shop at the Pioneer Cash and Carry in Little India on August 1, 2025, in Artesia, California
How Will India Deal With Trump Tariffs?
X.com : Sengottaiyan’s criticism of the leadership for not having an electoral alliance with the BJP in the 2024 election and his recent meeting with Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman have triggered speculations.
Rebel Leader’s Moves Stir Doubts In AIADMK Over BJP’s Role
pti : Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during a meeting with Finance Minister of Israel Bezalel Smotrich, in New DelhiUnion Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during a meeting with Finance Minister of Israel Bezalel Smotrich, in New Delhi
Israeli Minister Smotrich’s Recent Visit To India Raises Questions

Seema Guha is a senior journalist covering foreign affairs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BAN Vs HKG Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh Look To Make Inroads As Hong Kong Seek First Win

  2. English County Championship: Washington Sundar Signs Up For Hampshire

  3. Duleep Trophy Final Day 1: Saransh, Kartikeya Share Nine As South Bowled Out For 149

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Supreme Court Rejects Urgent Plea Against IND Vs PAK Match

  5. Pakistan Vs Oman Preview, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Seek Opening Win Against OMA Before India Showdown

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  2. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  5. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  2. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  4. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Voter Rights to Beedi: Bihar’s Political Discourse Takes A Sharp Turn

  2. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  3. Day In Pics: September 10, 2025

  4. Bangalore Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms and Heavy Showers

  5. Congress Questions Modi’s ‘Natural Partners’ Remark, Cites Trump’s ‘35 Times’ Ceasefire Claim

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Nepal Unrest: Death Toll Rises, Army Extends Leave For Gorkha Soldiers; Thousands Of Prisoners Escape Jails

  2. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

  3. France Erupts In Violence: 200 Arrested As Protesters Clash With Police

  4. Kathmandu in Flames as Protesters Torch Seat of Power In Revolt Against Corruption - In Photos

  5. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire

Latest Stories

  1. 11 Indian Workers Stranded In Oman After Salaries Withheld, Passports Seized

  2. The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 6: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga's Film Earns Over Rs 64 Crore

  3. Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue

  4. Horoscope Today, September 11, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  5. Breaking Down The Walls, Bringing Girls Back To School 

  6. J&K Floods Wipe Out Paddy Crops, Apple Orchards, Leaving Growers Devastated

  7. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

  8. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh