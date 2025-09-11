India’s human rights record, especially following the Gujarat riots, was also an irritant between the two countries. Modi, then the chief minister of Gujarat, was banned from entering the US and several European countries. It was only after he won the 2014 elections that the Western world lifted the ban on his entry. Yet, India’s treatment of its minorities, especially its Muslim and Christians, were highlighted from time to time, when the Democrats were in power. When President Barack Obama visited India in 2015 as the chief guest at that year’s Republic Day celebrations, he showered fulsome praise on India, its people and Modi. But his parting shot was: “India will succeed so long as it is not splintered along lines of religious faith, splintered along any lines and it is unified as one nation.” Joe Biden too raised issues of human rights, but behind closed doors, and never in public.