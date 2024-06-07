National

Modi Meets Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi Before Staking Claim As PM For Third Time

Modi visited Advani soon after being chosen as the leader of the NDA parliamentary party, leader of the BJP parliamentary party and leader of the BJP in the Lok Sabha.

PTI
Before staking his claim to be PM for a third time, Modi meets with Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences here on Friday, before staking claim to form the government at the Centre for a third consecutive term.

After meeting Advani, he went to the residence of Joshi, a former president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Subsequently, Modi also met former president Ram Nath Kovind.

Modi was later scheduled to go to the Rashtrapati Bhawan to call on President Droupadi Murmu for staking claim to form the government.

While the BJP has got 240 seats, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has got 293 seats and enjoys majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

