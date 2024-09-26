India Emerges As Third Largest Power in Asia; 'Full Potential' Yet To Be Reached, Show Latest Rankings

In a major achievement marking a remarkable shift in Asia-Pacific's geopolitical landscape, India emerged as the third largest power in the Asia Power Index surpassing Japan, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB).
Attributing India's outstanding achievements to the nation's dynamic growth, youthful population, and expanding economy, the MIB posted on X, "India has become the 3rd most powerful nation in Asia, surpassing Russia and Japan. A testament to India's growing influence and strength."
What is the Asia Power Index?
In 2018, the Asia Power Index report was first issued by The Lowy Institute, an Australian think tank. The evaluation of the index report encompasses 27 countries across the Asia-Pacific region.
The 2024 edition of the index reflected India’s growing power in the Asia-Pacific region as it bagged the coveted third spot in the list overtaking Japan.
The index report primarily focuses on the countries' ability to adapt and respond to external geopolitical challenges.For evaluation, the think tank focuses on eight thematic measures including military capability, defence networks, economic capability and relationships, diplomatic and cultural influence, resilience, and future resources.
What worked in favour of India?
The 2024 index report reflected the nation's post-pandemic recovery and economic resurgence as India experienced a 4.2 point boost in Economic Capability. A strong growth in GDP and status as the world’s third-largest economy in Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) played a pivotal role in achieving this.
"India has shown remarkable post-pandemic economic recovery, contributing to a 4.2-point rise in its Economic Capability. India's massive population and strong GDP growth reinforce its standing as the world's third-largest economy in PPP terms," the official MIB statement added.
Besides, the contribution of PM Narendra Modi’s global leadership and strategic ambition also played a crucial role in solidifying India’s diplomatic influence.
Alongside economic capability, India’s future resources score also increased by 8.2 points, highlighting its potential demographic advantage. In comparison to China and Japan's aging population, India’s youthful demographic is expected to act as a major driving force in the realm of economic expansion and workforce growth in the coming years.
“India’s great strength in Asia is the resources it brings from its huge population, landmass, and economy,” mentioned the the Asia Power Index Report 2024.
The report also emphasised on India’s expanding influence in diplomacy and regional security including India's active participation in multilateral groups.
What didn't play out well for India?
Alongside achieving several feats, India still has many attributes to work on to become a superpower by reaching its full potential. According to the report, India’s influence in the region still remains far below the levels promised by its resources which indicates that there is still ample potential for further growth to become a superpower.
However, in comparison to 2023, India this year gained scores in several attributes including resilience, economic capability, diplomatic influence, and military capability.