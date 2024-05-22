Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?

Oxford Economics has released the Global Cities Index 2024. Across 1000 of the world's largest cities, New Delhi has been ranked at the 350th position, making it the highest ranked Indian city.
The Global Cities Index is a holistic assessment of 1,000 of the largest cities across 163 countries. The index is created on the basis of parameters such as Economics, Human Capital, Quality of Life, Environment, and Governance.
As per the rankings for 2024, no India city has made it to the top 300 positions. Hence, new Delhi, at 350 is the highest ranking for an Indian city.
Along with the national capital, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, Pune, Hyderabad, and many other cities made it to the list.
Global Cities Index 2024 - Where Do Indian Cities Rank?
|Indian cities on the Oxford Global Cities Index Report
|Rank
|New Delhi
|350
|Bengaluru
|411
|Mumbai
|427
|Chennai
|472
|Kochi
|521
|Kolkata
|528
|Pune
|534
|Thrissur
|550
|Hyderabad
|564
|Kozhikode
|580
|Chandigarh
|584
|Tiruchirappalli
|634
|Pondicherry
|646
|Kottayam
|649
|Ahmedabad
|654
|Mysore
|667
|Coimbatore
|669
|Jalandhar
|672
|Thiruvananthapuram
|686
|Madurai
|691
|Bhubaneswar
|704
|Amritsar
|717
|Vellore
|729
|Ludhiana
|730
|Nagpur
|744
|Dehradun
|745
|Vasai-Virar
|748
|Kannur
|759
|Srinagar
|761
|Hubli-Dharwad
|766
|Salem
|767
|Guwahati
|770
|Jaipur
|772
|Belgaum
|777
|Mangalore
|779
|Bhopal
|792
US Tops Global Cities Index
For the 2024 index, seven cities from the United States have been featured on the top 10 list.
With New York taking the top spot, Los Angeles, San Jose, Seattle, San Francisco, Dallas and Chicago are also features on the list. Along with the US, London, Paris and Tokyo have also been ranked as the top 10 best cities.