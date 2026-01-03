JNUSU Alleges Targeting After Police Notices Over Library Surveillance Protests

Student leaders say enquiry notices linked to opposition against facial recognition cameras and magnetic entry gates at JNU’s central library

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
JNUSU protest JNU library surveillance Delhi Police enquiry notice
JNUSU Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) in a statement accused the university administration of targeting student representatives after Delhi Police served enquiry notices to current and former union office bearers over protests against surveillance measures in the university library.

According to an official statement, the notices followed an FIR lodged by the JNU administration against JNUSU president Aditi Mishra, vice president Gopika, general secretary Sunil, joint secretary Danish and former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar.

Speaking to PTI, Mishra said that JNUSU office bearers have been called to the police station on Saturday. "JNUSU office bearers and former JNU president have been called to the police station for questioning," Mishra said.

The statement read that enquiry notices have now been served by Delhi Police for opposing the installation of facial recognition cameras and magnetic entry gates at the B R Ambedkar Central Library. The union alleged that the move was intended to silence student voices and intimidate activists.

It further read that the students have long raised concerns over what they describe as the "disastrous condition" of the central library, alleging fund cuts and administrative neglect.

For years, they have demanded more books, increased seating capacity and extended library hours. Instead, the union said, the administration chose to invest the limited resources in surveillance infrastructure, which students argue restricts movement and infringes on privacy, the statement said.

Related Content
Related Content

According to JNUSU, the magnetic gates were first installed in August last year without consultation. Large-scale protests led by the then JNUSU president, vice president, general secretary and joint secretary forced the administration to remove the gates.

Library officials had subsequently assured students that any future decision would be taken by an independent committee with students' representation.

The union claimed that the administration went back on this assurance by reinstalling the gates during the JNUSU elections in November 2025, when much of the student community was preoccupied with the poll process. The newly elected union protested the move, following which, JNUSU alleged, the administration issued proctorial notices and filed police complaints.

JNUSU condemned what it described as a "dastardly attack" and demanded the immediate withdrawal of all cases against the student leaders.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 5 LIVE Scores: Punjab Sweep Past Sikkim By 10 Wickets

  2. India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 1st Youth ODI: Boys In Blue Suffer Top-Order Collapse | IND-U19 121/4 (27)

  3. Delhi Vs Services LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Priyansh-Pant Partnership Seals Eight-Wicket Win For DEL

  4. Maharashtra Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Arshin Kulkarni Departs After Brilliant Century

  5. Rajasthan Vs Tamil Nadu Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Varun Chakaravarthy Bags Four As RAJ Bowled Out For 225

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  2. Only Marathi Is Compulsory In Maharashtra, Says CM Fadnavis

  3. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

  4. India, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists Amid Strained Ties

  5. Tom Vattakuzhy On Kochi Biennale Halt: ‘My Christ Is A Constellation of Values

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. In Photos: Zohran Mamadani’s Swearing-In Ceremony With Bernie Sanders

  2. Trump Warns Iran: US Will Intervene

  3. Another Bangladeshi Hindu Businessman Stabbed, Set On Fire

  4. Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As NYC Mayor, Promises Expansive Governance

  5. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism