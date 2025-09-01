Modi Winds Up His Visit To Japan And China On A Positive Note

1: In the Tianjin Declaration, adopted by the Council of Heads of State, the SCO nations expressed solidarity with the victims of April 22, and stressed the need for accountability.

2: Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for a bilateral meet and went to the venue in the same vehicle. He said the two countries have always stood shoulder to shoulder even in the most difficult situations.

3: At the SCO summit, all member states ,except India, reaffirmed their support for China’s Belt and Road Initiative.