As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

Defiance and Diplomacy is India’s answer to US

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
Updated on:
Trump India tariffs Trump 50% tariffs India US India trade war Modi swadeshi policy
For New Delhi, Trump’s actions have come as a warning that Washington cannot be trusted. Photo: Getty Images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Trump’s 50% tariffs on Indian goods threaten $190B trade, weakening the rupee and hurting labour-heavy sectors like garments, jewellery, and seafood.

  • Modi defies Trump, ignoring calls, protecting farmers, and pushing swadeshi while preparing new trade pacts with UK, EU, ASEAN, China, and Africa.

  • Tariffs fuel mistrust, with India seeing US moves as unfairly sparing China but penalising Delhi, putting decades of ties at risk.

As India braces for US President Donald Trump’s 50 per cent tariff shock that kicks in on Wednesday, at stake is India’s resolve to protect both its strategic and economic space. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the moment is in no mood to oblige Trump. Modi is holding the line on opening up India’s agriculture and small industry sector, trimming but not halting Russian oil imports, and stressing the importance of self-reliance and Make in India in public speeches in the last few weeks.

The PM is off to Japan and later on to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. It will be the Prime Minister’s first trip to China following the 2020 military confrontation in Ladakh. The move signals India’s intent to balance relations between Washington, Moscow and Beijing in the midst of the turbulence triggered by Trump’s tariff war on the world.

The cost to the Indian economy will be heavy. The US is India’s largest trading partner, and two-way trade between the two is around $190 billion annually. Reuters reported that the Indian rupee fell to a low of 87.68 against the dollar, and equity benchmarks also fell ahead of the new tariff regime set by the US. New Delhi can shoulder these exorbitant rates for a few months. But in the long term, unless a solution is found, it will spell disaster for the Indian economy.

Related Content
Related Content
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, front left, enter a hall for their talks at Zinaida Morozova's Mansion in Moscow, Russia, Thursday - PTI
Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

BY Seema Guha

Many of the exports are labour-intensive and could affect the livelihood of thousands of workers now employed in sectors like jewellery, handicrafts, shrimp exports and garments. The government is likely to lend it funds to sustain the industries, but in the long run, without finding alternative markets, the economy could go into a tailspin.

Yet giving in to Trump’s diktats is politically untenable for the Prime Minister’s image as a strong leader. Modi’s support base thrives on his tough, decisive leadership style. India is also trying to placate Trump with reports of over a billion dollars of defence purchases from the US to be finalised by September.

Modi Ignores Trump’s Call

Frankfurter Allgemeine, a well-known German newspaper, reported on Tuesday that Modi refused to take several calls from Trump in recent weeks. Neither the MEA nor the PMO have confirmed the news report. But it is quite likely that Modi would not risk doing so, considering Trump’s penchant for making private conversations public on his social media portal Truth Social. No one is sure what Trump would put out, and denying what he says would merely add another layer of distrust to the current fragile ties between the two countries.

Illustration: Saahil - null
The Fractured Bromance Of Trump And Modi

BY Seema Guha

Modi Promoting Swadeshi

In recent weeks, Prime Minister Modi has promised India’s farmers that he will continue to protect their interests, come what may, even at the cost of his life. His other mantra is swadeshi or self-reliance, something Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister, had always emphasised.

“Let's embrace swadeshi with pride. The things that will be made here by Japan are also swadeshi,” the PM said on Tuesday, while addressing a gathering at a Maruti Suzuki production facility in his home state.

“My definition of swadeshi is very simple. I am not concerned about whose money is invested...whether it is a dollar or a pound, or whether that currency is black or white. But whatever production is done with that money, the sweat should be of my countrymen. Those products will have the fragrance of my country's soil,” he said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug.19, 2025. - Indian Prime Minister's Office via AP
India, China Hit Reset, Hold Fresh Boundary Talks — But Trust Deficit Continues

BY Seema Guha

Looking For Fresh Market Access

India, like the rest of the world, is looking to diversify its trade and work out trade arrangements with other countries. A bilateral deal with the UK is already in place. India is also reviewing the India-ASEAN trade pact of 2010 and upgrading it this year. It is in talks for an India-EU free trade agreement. During his trip later this week to Japan and China, economic cooperation will be on the cards. The process of normalising relations with China is already on.

During foreign minister Wang Yi’s visit last week, he promised to lift curbs on the export of rare earth minerals and other components required by Indian manufacturers. Both India and China will gain by closer economic co-operation between the two Asian neighbours. India is also exploring markets in Africa that have so far been relatively untapped.

Mistrust Of The US Will Affect Political Ties

The tariff war launched on India by Trump will be settled sooner or later, but the body blow it has dealt to over 25 years of hard work to build the relationship brick by brick by successive administrations in Washington and New Delhi will take time to recover. India’s distrust of the US is now deep-seated, considering that Trump’s unfair secondary tariffs on India are completely illogical. After the Alaska meeting between him and President Vladimir Putin, when he refrained from placing any more sanctions on Russia, he continued to slap India with secondary sanctions.

In this image released by @DrSJaishankar via X on August 18, 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is seen with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting, in New Delhi. - (@DrSJaishankar on X via PTI Photo)
Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

BY Seema Guha

China, as is well known, buys more oil than India. But Trump does not want to displease President Xi Jinping. He also said on Monday that he could allow up to 600,000 Chinese students to study in American universities. There is talk of him visiting China later this year. All this does not augur well for India, especially as America’s befriending of India was to balance China’s rise in Asia. For New Delhi, Trump’s actions have come as a warning that Washington cannot be trusted.

"Trump  might settle with China, EU, Canada, and Mexico. Thereafter, target India and Brazil. Modi  will not  say mea culpa in September. Even if he were to do that, it might or might not work. The new Ambassador Gor will work hard to spoil relations," says Ambassador KP Fabian.

The new US envoy, Sergio Gor, who will also be Special Envoy for the region (Pakistan and Afghanistan), is not a career diplomat and has little idea about India or how diplomacy works. As a Trump loyalist, his task will be to push Trump’s agenda hard on India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

  2. Asia Cup: Sanju Samson Roars Back Into Form, Keeps Selection Debate Alive

  3. Asia Cup: Virender Sehwag Backs Suryakumar-led India As 'Best Team' For Title Defence

  4. Suryakumar Yadav Reflects On Recovery At BCCI CoE Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025

  5. Gautam Gambhir Is A 'Hypocrite': Former India Cricketer Slams Head Coach, Asks 'What Will He Do Now'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence In Style Against Vit Kopriva

  2. Tommy Paul Vs Elmer Moller Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  3. Coco Gauff Vs Ajla Tomljanovic Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Greet Minnen Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles First-Round Match

  5. Hailey Baptiste Vs Katerina Siniakova Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

Badminton News

  1. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Wards Off Finnish Resistance To Enter 2nd Round

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Eases Into Second Round

  3. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Inside Delhi’s Rohini Dog Shelter And The Controversy That Surrounds It

  2. Orders for Kashmiri Handicrafts Dry Up After Trump’s Tariff Hike

  3. Greenpeace Report: Residents Of Savda Ghevra And Other JJ Colonies Pay High Costs For Drinking Water

  4. Network Outage Hits J&K After Heavy Rains Damage Optical Fibres

  5. J&K Floods: Atleast 10 Dead, Including 6 In Vaishno Devi Yatra Route Landslide

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. Sri Lankan Court Grants Bail To Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe

  2. Trump Says He Wants To Meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un This Year

  3. Australia Expels Iranian Ambassador After Intelligence Links Iran To Antisemitic Attacks

  4. US Sends Notice About Tariffs On India As Deadline Looms

  5. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 26, 2025: Predictions for Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Trump Says He Wants To Meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un This Year

  3. Netanyahu Expresses Regret After Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital Kills Journalists

  4. J&K Statehood: Supreme Court Schedules Hearing For October 10, Declines Urgent Listing

  5. ED Conducts Raids At AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Premises, AAP Says 'Fake'

  6. Rakesh Roshan Reveals Hrithik's Krrish Mask Was Made Of Wax; Took 6 Months To Design

  7. Pune Influencer Deletes Video Promoting Hindu-Muslim Harmony After Online Backlash

  8. Serie A: Juventus Condemns ‘Discriminatory Racist Remarks’ Against Weston McKennie In Parma Win