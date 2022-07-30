Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Iran Arrests Another Swedish Man For Alleged Spying

This is the second Swedish citizen, Iran arrested in recent months, after another man from Sweden was arrested in May this year, as ties between the two countries remain tense.

undefined
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.(File photo) AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 5:05 pm

Iranian agents have arrested a Swedish citizen suspected of spying, the intelligence ministry said Saturday. 

The statement said the suspect was in touch with several other figures in Iran, and has visited Israel, Iran's foe. The statement accused Sweden of proxy spying for Israel. There was no immediate response from Sweden. 

This is the second Swedish citizen Iran arrested in recent months. In May, Sweden confirmed that Iran arrested a Swedish citizen at a tense time for ties between Stockholm and Tehran.

Earlier in July, Iran recalled its ambassador from Sweden after a Swedish court sentenced Iranian citizen Hamid Noury to life in prison for committing war crimes and murder during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s. 

Related stories

Iran: Death Toll In Mudslides, Floods Rises To At Least 53

Iran Battered By Rain Triggered Flash Flood And Landslides

Iran Recalls Ambassador To Sweden Over Court Decision

Noury, 61, was arrested in November 2019 when he arrived in Stockholm on a tourist trip. 

A number of Europeans were detained in Iran in recent months, including a Swedish tourist, two French citizens, a Polish scientist and others.

The detentions aroused concerns that Iran hoped to leverage the prisoners as bargaining chips to pressure the United States and European nations to grant the sanctions relief it received under its tattered 2015 nuclear accord. 
 

Tags

International Iran Sweden Espionage Spying Citizen Stockholm Tehran Iraq War Europeans Polish United States
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bonds And Verses: A Circle Of Urdu Poets

Bonds And Verses: A Circle Of Urdu Poets

Demonetised Currency Exchange; Trial Of Accused Stayed

Demonetised Currency Exchange; Trial Of Accused Stayed