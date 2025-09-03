Xi Jinping declared China’s national rejuvenation “unstoppable” at the WWII victory parade.
The PLA unveiled DF-5C nuclear, hypersonic, laser, and ‘Carrier killer’ DF-26D missiles.
Putin, Kim, and Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif attended, while the US, Japan, and EU were absent.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday declared that the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is “unstoppable” as the country’s armed forces unveiled advanced weapon systems, including hypersonic missiles, laser defence technology and long-range ballistic missiles, at a parade.
The event marked the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japan in the Second World War. Addressing the gathering, Xi urged the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to provide strategic support for national rejuvenation and contribute to world peace and development. He asked the military to build itself into a world-class force and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.
According to PTI, the Chinese military for the first time publicly displayed a range of new weapon systems. These included the DF-5C liquid-fuelled intercontinental strategic nuclear missile, reported to have a range of more than 20,000 kilometres; a vehicle-based laser defence weapon; carrier-based jet fighters; deep-sea drones; H-6J long-range bombers; airborne early warning aircraft; army and navy drones; DF-26D anti-ship ballistic missiles, described as ‘Carrier killer’ missiles; CJ-1000 hypersonic cruise missiles; air-defence systems; the HQ-29 ballistic missile interceptor; the Type 99B battle tank; and multiple rocket launchers.
China’s annual defence budget this year stands at USD 250 billion, making it the second-largest spender globally after the United States. PTI reported that the display was read as a message both to domestic audiences and to foreign powers, particularly Washington.
The parade also highlighted China’s diplomatic outreach. Twenty-six foreign leaders attended, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. India was represented by its Ambassador to China, Pradeep Kumar Rawat. Leaders from the United States, the European Union, Japan and South Korea stayed away. PTI reported that Japan had urged world leaders not to participate, prompting Beijing to lodge a diplomatic protest.
In his speech, Xi described the Second World War victory against Japan as China’s first complete success against foreign aggression in modern times. He credited the Communist Party of China (CPC)-led national united front for achieving the victory, saying the Chinese people had made a major contribution to the defence of world peace and civilisation.
“Only when nations across the world treat each other as equals, live in harmony and mutually support one another can common security be safeguarded, the root cause of war eliminated, and historical tragedies prevented from recurring,” Xi said, flanked by Putin and Kim. “Today, humanity is again faced with a choice between peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, and win-win outcomes or zero-sum games.”
Xi added that the Chinese people would stand on “the right side of history,” adhere to the path of peaceful development, and join hands with the rest of the world to build a community with a shared future for humanity. He called on citizens of all ethnic groups to unite under the CPC’s leadership to build a strong country and advance national rejuvenation on all fronts.
