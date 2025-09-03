Trump Accuses Xi Of Conspiring Against US As Putin, Kim Attend Military Parade In China

1: As Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend a military parade in Beijing, US President accused China's President Xi Jinping of conspiring against the US.
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday remarked at his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a military parade in Beijing.
Putin and Kim were among the invited guests at the grand parade, held to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. China staged its largest-ever display of military power, seeking to project its growing influence and cast itself as the custodian of a post-U.S. international order.
In a comment aimed at Xi, Trump posted on Truth Social: "May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America."
The U.S. President further escalated his criticism, saying on Tuesday he was "very disappointed" in Putin, adding that his administration was preparing steps "to help people live" amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. Trump, however, insisted he was not alarmed by growing ties between Moscow and Beijing.
"I am not concerned at all ... We have the strongest military in the world, by far. They would never use their military on us. Believe me," Trump said in an interview on The Scott Jennings Radio Show.
The US President recently held a summit with Putin in Alaska and later met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alongside NATO and European leaders at the White House. He has suggested a trilateral meeting involving himself, Zelenskyy, and Putin, though Kyiv accuses Moscow of deliberately stalling.
"I am very disappointed in President Putin, I can say that, and we will be doing something to help people live," Trump reiterated. He has warned of further sanctions on Russia if there is no movement toward peace, even as he floated the idea of "land-swapping" as part of a potential settlement.
Xi, meanwhile, hailed Putin as his "old friend" during their talks in Beijing earlier this week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Russian oil purchases have drawn Trump’s criticism, also met with Xi and held a bilateral meet with Putin.