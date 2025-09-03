Trump Accuses Xi Of Conspiring Against US As Putin, Kim Attend Military Parade In China

US President Trump said he was disappointed in Putin over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war; he also added that he was not concerned about the growing ties between China and Russia.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Trump
Trump Unhappy With China Photo: | file pic |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

1: As Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend a military parade in Beijing, US President accused China's President Xi Jinping of conspiring against the US.

2: He also mentioned that he is not concerned by the friendship between Beijing and Moscow, "We have the strongest military in the world, by far. They would never use their military on us. Believe me," he said.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday remarked at his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a military parade in Beijing.

Putin and Kim were among the invited guests at the grand parade, held to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. China staged its largest-ever display of military power, seeking to project its growing influence and cast itself as the custodian of a post-U.S. international order.

In a comment aimed at Xi, Trump posted on Truth Social: "May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America."

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/115137717177283585

The U.S. President further escalated his criticism, saying on Tuesday he was "very disappointed" in Putin, adding that his administration was preparing steps "to help people live" amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. Trump, however, insisted he was not alarmed by growing ties between Moscow and Beijing.

Related Content
Related Content

"I am not concerned at all ... We have the strongest military in the world, by far. They would never use their military on us. Believe me," Trump said in an interview on The Scott Jennings Radio Show.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un | - AP
Kim Jong Un To Attend China’s Military Parade Alongside World Leaders

BY Outlook News Desk

The US President recently held a summit with Putin in Alaska and later met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alongside NATO and European leaders at the White House. He has suggested a trilateral meeting involving himself, Zelenskyy, and Putin, though Kyiv accuses Moscow of deliberately stalling.

"I am very disappointed in President Putin, I can say that, and we will be doing something to help people live," Trump reiterated. He has warned of further sanctions on Russia if there is no movement toward peace, even as he floated the idea of "land-swapping" as part of a potential settlement.

Xi, meanwhile, hailed Putin as his "old friend" during their talks in Beijing earlier this week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Russian oil purchases have drawn Trump’s criticism, also met with Xi and held a bilateral meet with Putin.

PM Narendra Modi with Russian President Putin and China's Xi Jinping | - PTI |
Modi Winds Up His Visit To Japan And China On A Positive Note

BY Seema Guha

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs England: Temba Bavuma Credits Bowlers For SA’s Big Win Over ENG In First ODI

  2. Ravichandran Ashwin Likely To Become First Indian Cricketer To Play In Big Bash League 2025: Reports

  3. BCCI Invites Bids From 'Reputed Firms' For Lead Sponsor Rights After Dream 11 Exit

  4. ENG Vs RSA 1st ODI: Maharaj, Markram Help South Africa Maul England

  5. MS Dhoni Hookah Controversy Resurfaces As Irfan Pathan Hints At Favouritism Behind India Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Djokovic Vs Fritz Live Score, US Open 2025 QF: American Wins Third Set But Serbian Leads At Flushing Meadows

  2. US Open 2025: Marketa Vondrousova Withdraws With Injury To Send Aryna Sabalenka Into Semi-finals

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Marches Into The Semis After Jiri Lehecka Triumph

  4. US Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Reaches Second Straight Semi-final After Beating Barbora Krejcikova

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova Highlights, US Open 2025 Quarter-Final: Pegula Storms Into Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bail Denied: Delhi High Court Rules On Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid In 2020 Violence Case

  2. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  3. What The Maratha Protesters Did Hours Before The Agitation Ended

  4. Kerala Universities Suffers As Chancellor And Governor Go Head-To-Head

  5. BRS Suspends K Kavitha After Allegations Against Harish Rao, Santosh Kumar Over Kaleshwaram

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Afghanistan Earthquake Kills Over 1,400 In Kunar, Thousands Injured

  2. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  3. India Again Refuses to Back China’s Belt and Road at SCO Summit

  4. Burkina Faso Criminalizes Homosexuality, Imposes Two To Five Years Of Imprisonment

  5. US Treasury Secretary Calls SCO 'Performative,' Believes India And The US 'Will Get This Solved'

Latest Stories

  1. Pawan Kalyan Turns 54: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun And Others Wish The Power Star

  2. Songs Of Forgotten Trees Review | Anuparna Roy’s Tale Of Two Roommates Risks Being Skin-deep

  3. PM Modi Condemns Abuse Of Mother During Congress’ ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar

  4. KMAT 2025 Admit Card: Download Your Karnataka Management Entrance Exam Admit Card Today

  5. Marcus Stoinis Returns To Boost Australia’s T20 World Cup Hopes As Spencer Johnson Faces Long Layoff

  6. Daily Horoscope for September 2, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces

  7. Karnataka's Mahadevapura: Where Strangers Came To The Rolls

  8. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI