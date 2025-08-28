Kim Jong Un To Attend China’s Military Parade Alongside World Leaders

- China plans to showcase its latest military capabilities, including hundreds of aircraft, tanks, and anti-drone systems.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to attend a military parade in Beijing next week, China’s foreign ministry confirmed, marking what is believed to be his first international-level meeting with other world leaders.
The event, held to commemorate the 80th anniversary of China’s war against Japan and the end of World War Two, will feature Russia’s President Vladimir Putin among the 26 heads of state expected to attend. The announcement comes days after US President Donald Trump expressed interest in meeting Kim.
China plans to showcase its latest military capabilities, including hundreds of aircraft, tanks, and anti-drone systems, marking the first full display of its new military force structure. Tens of thousands of troops will march in formation through Tiananmen Square, including personnel from 45 military echelons and war veterans, in a 70-minute parade overseen by Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
In a Thursday press conference, China praised its “traditional friendship” with North Korea and emphasized continued collaboration on regional peace and stability. Kim’s participation represents an upgrade from China’s last Victory Day parade in 2015, when Pyongyang sent a top official rather than the leader himself.
Analysts note that Kim appearing alongside Xi and Putin in central Beijing will be a powerful diplomatic signal, giving Xi a notable geopolitical advantage. While Trump is pursuing negotiations with Putin over Ukraine and has also expressed interest in meeting Kim, China is positioning itself as an influential player in these interactions.
Kim last visited Beijing in 2019 for the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations and made three visits in 2018, a rare year of international travel for the reclusive leader.
Most Western leaders are not expected to attend, partly due to tensions with Putin over the war in Ukraine. Japan reportedly discouraged participation, citing “anti-Japanese overtones.”
Attention now turns to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who has been invited but has not confirmed attendance. A meeting between Lee and Kim at the parade would be the first since relations broke down in 2019. Lee has expressed a desire to engage with Kim and strengthen ties with Beijing, and he recently asked Trump to act as a mediator on the Korean Peninsula.
North Korea, however, has consistently rejected Lee’s outreach. Yesterday, its state news agency KCNA referred to him as a “confrontational maniac.” Attendance at the parade carries diplomatic risk for Lee, as any public snub by Kim could be embarrassing, and being photographed alongside leaders such as Putin, Belarus’ Alexander Lukashenko, and Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi may present further sensitivities. South Korea’s presidential office has not commented on Lee’s attendance.