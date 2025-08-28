Kim Jong Un To Attend China’s Military Parade Alongside World Leaders

The event, held to commemorate the 80th anniversary of China’s war against Japan and the end of World War Two, will feature Russia’s President Vladimir Putin too.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: jinit parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un | Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- China plans to showcase its latest military capabilities, including hundreds of aircraft, tanks, and anti-drone systems.

- The meeting will also feature Russia’s President Vladimir Putin among the 26 heads of state expected to attend.

- Most Western leaders are not expected to attend, partly due to tensions with Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to attend a military parade in Beijing next week, China’s foreign ministry confirmed, marking what is believed to be his first international-level meeting with other world leaders.

The event, held to commemorate the 80th anniversary of China’s war against Japan and the end of World War Two, will feature Russia’s President Vladimir Putin among the 26 heads of state expected to attend. The announcement comes days after US President Donald Trump expressed interest in meeting Kim.

China plans to showcase its latest military capabilities, including hundreds of aircraft, tanks, and anti-drone systems, marking the first full display of its new military force structure. Tens of thousands of troops will march in formation through Tiananmen Square, including personnel from 45 military echelons and war veterans, in a 70-minute parade overseen by Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

In a Thursday press conference, China praised its “traditional friendship” with North Korea and emphasized continued collaboration on regional peace and stability. Kim’s participation represents an upgrade from China’s last Victory Day parade in 2015, when Pyongyang sent a top official rather than the leader himself.

Related Content
Related Content

Analysts note that Kim appearing alongside Xi and Putin in central Beijing will be a powerful diplomatic signal, giving Xi a notable geopolitical advantage. While Trump is pursuing negotiations with Putin over Ukraine and has also expressed interest in meeting Kim, China is positioning itself as an influential player in these interactions.

Kim last visited Beijing in 2019 for the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations and made three visits in 2018, a rare year of international travel for the reclusive leader.

Most Western leaders are not expected to attend, partly due to tensions with Putin over the war in Ukraine. Japan reportedly discouraged participation, citing “anti-Japanese overtones.”

Attention now turns to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who has been invited but has not confirmed attendance. A meeting between Lee and Kim at the parade would be the first since relations broke down in 2019. Lee has expressed a desire to engage with Kim and strengthen ties with Beijing, and he recently asked Trump to act as a mediator on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea, however, has consistently rejected Lee’s outreach. Yesterday, its state news agency KCNA referred to him as a “confrontational maniac.” Attendance at the parade carries diplomatic risk for Lee, as any public snub by Kim could be embarrassing, and being photographed alongside leaders such as Putin, Belarus’ Alexander Lukashenko, and Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi may present further sensitivities. South Korea’s presidential office has not commented on Lee’s attendance.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  2. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  3. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

  4. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

  5. New Zealand Injury Woes Pile Up As O'Rourke Faces Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Us Open 2025: Alexander Zverev And Alex De Minaur Make Flawless Starts

  2. US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Reaches Third Round With Confident Win

  3. US Open 2025: Taylor Fritz Digs Deep In Comeback, Casper Ruud Crashes Out In Second Round

  4. US Open 2025: Jack Draper Withdraws Through Injury Ahead Of Second Round

  5. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Outclasses Zachary Svajda To Secure Third-round Place

Badminton News

  1. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Falls To World No. 2

  2. India At BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win In Straight Games To Enter Pre-Quarters

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indians Win In Straight Games, Ease Into Round Of 16

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Sails Into Rd Of 16

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Years of Alleged Harassment, One Tragic Day: Who Is Responsible For Nikki Bhati's Death?

  2. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  3. The Political Tug-of-War Over Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara

  4. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  5. Stalin Says Deletion Of Voters’ Names In Bihar Worse Than Terrorism

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  2. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  3. At Least Five Children Killed In Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting

  4. The Non-West In The New World Order

  5. Tropical Storm Kajiki Kills Eight in Vietnam, Thailand

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  3. Surat Workers On Edge As Trump’s Tariff Triggers Mass Layoffs In Diamond Industry

  4. Yamuna In Delhi Breaches Danger Mark At Old Railway Bridge, Flood Alert Issued

  5. Mizoram Bans Beggary: Assembly Passes Bill With Rehabilitation And Livelihood Plans

  6. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  7. Ekta Kapoor Issues Warning To Aspiring Actors Against Fake Casting Calls For Balaji Telefilms

  8. Could Trump’s Tariffs Rekindle Friendship Between Russia, India, And China?