Trump was expected to press Lee to increase defence spending, including maintaining U.S. forces in South Korea. On the possibility of reducing troop numbers, Trump said: “I don’t want to say that now,” but suggested Seoul could cede ownership of “the land where we have the big fort,” apparently referring to Camp Humphreys, a U.S. Army garrison. Lee told reporters beforehand that it would be difficult for South Korea to accept U.S. demands for “flexibility” in troop deployment, particularly for China-related operations.