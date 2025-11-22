Biratnagar Kings Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Highlights, NPL 2025: BIK Claim Convincing Five-Wicket Win With 2.5 Overs To Spare X/ OfficialNPLT20

Welcome to the highlights of Biratnagar Kings vs Kathmandu Gorkhas, Nepal Premier League 2025 match: Biratnagar Kings faced Kathmandu Gorkhas in a high-stakes Nepal Premier League 2025 encounter at Tribhuvan University Ground, Kirtipur, today. In a tight Nepal Premier League clash, Biratnagar Kings chased down 135 to beat Kathmandu Gorkhas by 5 wickets, finishing the job in just 17.1 overs. Kathmandu’s modest total was built on Shahab Alam’s 48, supported by Ben Charlesworth (32) and Santosh Yadav (26). Biratnagar’s bowlers, led by Marchant de Lange with two wickets, kept things under control throughout. During the chase, the Kings lost a few early wickets but held their nerve, thanks to a composed middle order backed by smart shot selection and steady partnerships.

22 Nov 2025, 02:18:09 pm IST Biratnagar Kings vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Live Score, NPL 2025: Squads Kathmandu Gorkhas Squad: Aakash Tripathi, Ben Charlesworth, Bhim Sharki, Santosh Yadav, John Simpson(w), Milind Kumar, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Rashid Khan, Sunny Patel, Karan KC(c), Shahab Alam, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Uttam Thapa Magar, Dipesh Prasad Kandel, Krish Karki, Pratik Shrestha, Tul Bahadur Thapa Biratnagar Kings Squad: Lokesh Bam(w), George Munsey, Martin Guptill, Shubham Ranjane, Basir Ahamad, Narayan Joshi, Pratis GC, Marchant de Lange, Surya Tamang, Sandeep Lamichhane(c), Naren Bhatta, Sharwan Kisku, Sahil Patel, Subash Bhandari, Shankar Rana, Sam Heazlett

22 Nov 2025, 03:12:43 pm IST Biratnagar Kings vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Live Score, NPL 2025: Toss & Playing XIs Biratnagar Kings have won the toss and have opted to field Kathmandu Gorkhas (Playing XI): Aakash Tripathi, Ben Charlesworth(w), John Simpson, Santosh Yadav, Pratik Shrestha, Gerhard Erasmus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Rashid Khan, Karan KC(c), Mohammad Aadil Alam, Shahab Alam. Biratnagar Kings (Playing XI): Lokesh Bam(w), George Munsey, Martin Guptill, Shubham Ranjane, Basir Ahamad, Narayan Joshi, Pratis GC, Surya Tamang, Sandeep Lamichhane(c), Marchant de Lange, Naren Bhatta

22 Nov 2025, 03:34:45 pm IST Biratnagar Kings vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Live Score, NPL 2025: KAG Lose Two Early What a start for Kings against Gorkhas! Marchant de Lange snipped in with a wicket and Ricardo Vasconcelos was sent back via run-out. Terrible start for KAG but still a long way to go in this game. KAG 9/2 (3 Overs)

22 Nov 2025, 03:44:53 pm IST Biratnagar Kings vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Live Score, NPL 2025: Pratik Shrestha Falls Pratik Shrestha is the latest wicket to fall for Kathmandu Gorkhas with Biratnagar Kings ending the Powerplay on a positive note. With a run-rate of 2.6 this has been a great start from the Kings. KAG 13-3 (5 Overs)

22 Nov 2025, 04:00:44 pm IST Biratnagar Kings vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Live Score, NPL 2025: KAG In All Sorts Of Trouble With a run-rate of 4.22, Kathmandu Gorkhas find themselves in deep trouble. Someone needs to up the scoring rate if they are to go beyond 100-plus target here. KAG 38-4 (9 Overs)

22 Nov 2025, 04:21:00 pm IST Biratnagar Kings vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Live Score, NPL 2025: KAG Struggling For Runs Kathmandu Gorkhas are struggling to find their form with their score 65/5 in 14 overs. With six overs remaining, they must try to reach atleast 100 runs or else could end up with a double digit score. KAG 65-5 (14 Overs)

22 Nov 2025, 04:35:28 pm IST Biratnagar Kings vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Live Score, NPL 2025: Big Five Overs Needed Santosh Yadav and Shahab Alam will need to deliver big time in the final five overs of the game as they look to cross the 100-run mark. KAG 83-5 (16 Overs)

22 Nov 2025, 04:50:27 pm IST Biratnagar Kings vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Live Score, NPL 2025: Shahab Alam Looks For Big Shots Shahab Alam is taking it to the opposition bowlers with some big hits down the innings. The Gorkhas need more such hits from Alam, if they are to put a respectable total on the board. KAG 115-6 (19 Overs)

22 Nov 2025, 04:54:13 pm IST Biratnagar Kings vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Live Score, NPL 2025: KAG Post 136 Shahab Alam's blistering knock of 50 runs has ensured the Gorkhas have posted a decent total on the board. At the end of the 20 overs, they have amassed 136. For the Kings, Marchant de Lange was the pick of their bowlers with two wickets.

22 Nov 2025, 05:35:11 pm IST Biratnagar Kings vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Live Score, NPL 2025: Second Innings Start! Lokesh Bam and George Munsey walk out to begin the innings. Bam takes first strike, and it’s Karan KC with the new ball to start the proceedings.

22 Nov 2025, 05:37:10 pm IST Biratnagar Kings vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Live Score, NPL 2025: Karan KC strikes Lokesh Bam goes hard at a rising delivery, trying to loft it over mid-off, but mistimes it badly. Santosh Yadav settles under the skier and takes a clean catch. A promising start from Bam ends at 14 off 10, and Nepal get the early breakthrough they were searching for. BIK 22-1 (3)

22 Nov 2025, 05:39:48 pm IST Biratnagar Kings vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Live Score, NPL 2025: Great Start For BIK! George Munsey and Martin Guptill have given BIK a blazing start in the powerplay. Munsey has been the aggressor, smashing 32 off just 14 balls with his trademark clean hitting, while Guptill has matched the tempo with a composed yet forceful 20 off 12. BIK 67-1 (6)

22 Nov 2025, 05:53:57 pm IST Biratnagar Kings vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Live Score, NPL 2025: BIK Lose 2nd Wicket! Shahab Alam strikes as Munsey misses the flick and is trapped plumb in front. A brisk 36 off 16 ends, giving Nepal a crucial breakthrough. BIK 74-2 (7)

22 Nov 2025, 05:55:29 pm IST Biratnagar Kings vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Live Score, NPL 2025: BIK Lose 3rd Wicket! Shahab Alam gets another! Guptill looks to go over the in-field but mistimes it, offering a straightforward catch to Erasmus at cover. A solid 25 off 19 comes to an end. BIK 85-3 (9)

22 Nov 2025, 06:07:37 pm IST Biratnagar Kings vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Live Score, NPL 2025: Erasmus Breaks Through! Basir Ahamad tries to go inside-out over cover but doesn't get the elevation. Pratik Shrestha settles under it and takes a clean catch. Basir departs for 19 off 17, and BIK lose another at a crucial stage. BIK 101-4 (12)

22 Nov 2025, 06:30:30 pm IST Biratnagar Kings vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Live Score, NPL 2025: Naren Bhatta Departs! Santosh Yadav strikes but its too late now. Naren Bhatta tries to loft it over mid-on but mistimes the shot completely. Karan KC positions himself perfectly and takes a comfortable catch. Bhatta departs for 24 off 30. BIK 130-5 (17)