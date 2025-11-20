Delhi Maha Yagya Cancelled After Temple Priest Backs Out; Heavy Police Presence At Nehru Park

Activists allege police blocked the gathering under Section 163 BNSS, despite the station denying any such prohibitory order.

Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Delhi Maha Yagya, Nehru Park police, Section 163 BNSS, animal welfare activists
When participants started arriving at Nehru Park, they found heavy police deployment in and around the area. Photo: Sanjay Mohapatra
Summary
  • Temple priest withdrew permission hours before the Maha Yagya for animal welfare.

  • Activists reported heavy police deployment and alleged officers invoked Section 163 to stop the gathering.

  • The cancelled event followed public anger over the Supreme Court’s November 7 stray dog removal order.

A Maha Yagya planned for the safety of animals across India was abruptly cancelled at the last minute after the priest of Bhatuk Bhairav Mandir in Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, backed out late Wednesday night.

Organisers said the event had been finalised three to four days in advance and openly shared in animal-lovers’ groups so that people from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and other states could travel to Delhi and attend the peaceful gatering.

The temple authorities had initially agreed and confirmed that the Maha Yagya could be held inside the temple premises, with the ritual scheduled from 3 pm to 7 pm to invoke Shri Bhairav Ji's blessings for peace, compassion, and protection of all living beings, including community animals. Late on November 19, however, the priest suddenly informed the organisers that the ritual would not take place, reportedly stating “we will not do prayers for animals” and “we will not do this Maha Yagya”.

The yagya was organised for the well-being and welfare of animals across India and to pray for peace for those dogs that died owing to brutality by state administrations after the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance.

Despite the cancellation, many outstation participants who were already on their way were asked to still reach the venue. The plan shifted to a simple, peaceful gathering with prayers and chanting somewhere inside or around Nehru Park, scheduled to begin at 3 pm on Thursday. When participants started arriving at Nehru Park, they found heavy police deployment in and around the area.

The main organisers of the Maha Yagya, Jitendra Singh* and Anant Kumar*, who are independent animal activists allege that they were told by the sub-inspector that Section 163 was in place, which prohibits mass gatherings.

Under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 (replacing CrPC), Section 163 empowers magistrates to prohibit assemblies of 5+ people, processions, or gatherings that could cause nuisance/breach of peace (similar to old Section 144 CrPC).

However, when Outlook contacted Chanakyapuri police station to verify, officials denied any such order had been issued. Videos and pictures being widely shared on social media show a large number of police personnel and vehicles stationed at Nehru Park since 1 pm onwards — two hours before the rescheduled gathering was to start.

A directive dated November 7, 2025, order by a Bench led by Justice Sandeep Mehta (Suo Moto WP (C) No. 5/2025), had directed Delhi-NCR and nationwide authorities to remove strays from public spaces (e.g., parks, schools, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands, depots, and railway stations) due to rising bites/rabies (over 3.7 million cases nationally in 2024).

This order, allegedly issued without hearing animal welfare groups or independent activists, echoes an earlier August 11, 2025, directive by Justice J.B. Pardiwala, which was modified on August 22, 2025, after transfer to a three-judge Bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N.V. Anjaria, allowing the release of sterilised and vaccinated dogs.

Activists point out that the court’s order does not mandate immediate round-ups; it first requires surveying all areas from where the dogs need to be picked up, then the state governments to appoint nodal officers, ensure perimeter fencing, create proper infrastructure, and submit a compliance report within eight weeks — steps that are yet to be implemented in Delhi.

Bhatuk Bhairav Mandir, stray dog order, Supreme Court November 7 directive
Many independent animal activists gathered in the temple and started a peaceful kirtan (devotional singing) for the safety of street dogs. Photo: Sanjay Mohapatra
As of Thursday evening, no Maha Yagya took place, but many independent animal activists who had already reached the sitegathered in the temple and started a peaceful kirtan (devotional singing) for the safety of street dogs. Though initially planned to last only one hour, the participants continued the kirtan well beyond the scheduled time, sitting calmly amid heavy police presence.

