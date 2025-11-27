Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

The reserving of the term “activist” for dissenting voices against Hindu Rashtra and corporate loot, and its conflation with terrorism is a key aspect of legal interventions by this regime. In this authoritarian project, the “intellectual” represents the danger of counternarratives. To speak, to write, is to be dangerous. For counternarratives open up to radical questioning what has become normalised over more than a decade—the end of minority rights, routine violence against Dalits, corporate takeover of Adivasi resources, the deep core of financial corruption in the state, the quiet burial of environmental regulations, misogyny and Brahminical control of sexuality by law (the last illustrated by the Uttarakhand Civil Code that will be replicated in all BJP ruled states). Mandatory and uniform syllabi are being handed down by the UGC to public universities (“state subsidised” as the ASG put it and therefore to be subservient to the state). One of the key goals clearly is to prevent any critical thinking, to teach only “positive” things (the glory of an eternal Sanskritik and Brahminical India which invented everything before the West did), and not bring up “negative” things (such as poverty, caste conflict, status of minorities, violence against women).