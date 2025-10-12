Caste Humiliation in Madhya Pradesh: OBC Youth Forced To Wash Brahmin's Feet Over AI-Generated Image, FIR Lodged

OBC Youth Humiliated, Forced to Wash Brahmin's Feet and Drink Water Over AI-Generated Image in Madhya Pradesh; FIR Registered Amid Caste Tensions

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Summary
  • An OBC man in Damoh, MP, was forced to wash and drink a Brahmin’s feet water after posting an AI image mocking him.

  • The act, filmed and viral online, exposed deep caste hierarchies despite claims it was a “mutual” resolution.

  • An FIR was filed against the Brahmin villagers; police are probing possible caste atrocity violations.

In a disturbing display of caste-based coercion that has ignited widespread outrage, a young man from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district was publicly humiliated by being forced to wash a Brahmin man's feet and drink the used water. The incident, triggered by an AI-generated image deemed offensive to the Brahmin community, has led to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against those involved, highlighting persistent tensions over caste hierarchies in rural India.

The controversy unfolded in Sataria village, where 28-year-old Parshottam Kushwaha, a resident of the Kushwaha (OBC) community, found himself at the center of a caste storm. According to local accounts, the roots of the conflict trace back to a village-imposed ban on alcohol sales. Anuj Pandey, a local Brahmin man known as Annu Pandey, allegedly violated the ban by continuing to sell liquor. This prompted the village panchayat to fine him Rs 2,100 and extract a public apology from him.

In what appears to have been an act of retaliation or jest, Kushwaha created and briefly posted an AI-generated image on social media depicting Pandey adorned with a garland of shoes – a traditional symbol of public shaming in India. The image, which mocked Pandey personally and was perceived by some as an affront to the entire Brahmin community, was deleted by Kushwaha within minutes. He immediately issued an apology, but it was too late to quell the backlash.

Under mounting pressure from a group of Brahmin villagers, Kushwaha was summoned to a public gathering. In a scene reminiscent of feudal-era caste rituals, he was compelled to kneel before Pandey, wash his feet with water, drink the same water as a form of "purification," and verbally apologize to the entire Brahmin community present. To compound the humiliation, Kushwaha was also made to pay a fine of Rs 5,100.

A video of the ordeal, captured during the gathering and attended by members of both communities, quickly went viral on social media platforms. The footage shows Kushwaha performing the acts amid a crowd, underscoring the performative nature of the punishment and its intent to reinforce caste dominance.

In the aftermath, both parties sought to minimize the severity of the event amid growing public scrutiny. Kushwaha, in a subsequent video message, described the AI image as a "mistake" and emphasized his respect for Pandey, referring to him as his family's "guru." "I have apologized, and Annu Pandey is like a teacher to us. Please don't politicize this or let it divide our village," he pleaded, urging social media users to remove the viral clip.

Pandey, for his part, portrayed the resolution as "mutual" and voluntary. "This was a family matter between guru and disciple. Parshottam came on his own to atone, and everything is settled now," he told reporters, dismissing allegations of coercion and criticizing efforts to frame the incident as caste violence. Despite these appeals, activists and netizens have condemned the statements as attempts to evade accountability, with many pointing to the video as irrefutable evidence of duress.

The viral video prompted swift intervention from local authorities. Following a complaint lodged by a member of the Kushwaha community, police in Damoh registered an FIR late Saturday against several Brahmin villagers involved in orchestrating the ritual. The charges invoke sections of the Indian Penal Code related to acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious or caste groups, including potential violations under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, though Kushwaha's OBC status may influence the exact applicability.

Damoh Superintendent of Police, Alok Kumar Singh, confirmed the FIR and stated that a thorough investigation is underway. "We are examining the video and witness statements to ascertain if this constitutes an offense under atrocity laws or promotes enmity between communities," Singh said. As of Sunday evening, no arrests have been made, but the case has been forwarded to the local magistrate for further review.

