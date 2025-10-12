Caste Humiliation in Madhya Pradesh: OBC Youth Forced To Wash Brahmin's Feet Over AI-Generated Image, FIR Lodged

In what appears to have been an act of retaliation or jest, Kushwaha created and briefly posted an AI-generated image on social media depicting Pandey adorned with a garland of shoes – a traditional symbol of public shaming in India. The image, which mocked Pandey personally and was perceived by some as an affront to the entire Brahmin community, was deleted by Kushwaha within minutes. He immediately issued an apology, but it was too late to quell the backlash.