NBA 2025-26: Suns Stun Timbewolves In Last Minute Victory

The Minnesota Timberwolves had an eight-point lead with less than minute to go Friday night, talking a little smack to their opponents as a hard-fought, chippy game between Western Conference rivals came to a close. There was one problem: The Phoenix Suns weren’t done. Backup guard Collin Gillespie hit the go-ahead jumper with 6.4 seconds left and the Suns rallied to stun the Timberwolves 114-113 for their seventh win in eight games. The preceding minute was a masterclass in comeback moxie, with a no-name group of Suns putting together a wild win.

NBA 2025-26 Phoenix Suns Vs Minnesota Timberwolves-Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) celebrates with teammates after hitting the winning shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game, in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
NBA 2025-26 Phoenix Suns Vs Minnesota Timberwolves-Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) shoots the winning shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
NBA 2025-26 Phoenix Suns Vs Minnesota Timberwolves-Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie, right, drives past Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
NBA 2025-26 Phoenix Suns Vs Minnesota Timberwolves-Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) shields the ball from Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
NBA 2025-26 Phoenix Suns Vs Minnesota Timberwolves-Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) drives against Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball gam in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
NBA 2025-26 Phoenix Suns Vs Minnesota Timberwolves-Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle reacts after scoring against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
NBA 2025-26 Phoenix Suns Vs Minnesota Timberwolves-Mark Williams
Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) goes up to shoot over Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) and center Rudy Gobert, right, during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
NBA 2025-26 Phoenix Suns Vs Minnesota Timberwolves-Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, drives past Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game, in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
NBA 2025-26 Phoenix Suns Vs Minnesota Timberwolves-Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns guards Jordan Goodwin, left, and Devin Booker, top right, fight for the ball with Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, bottom right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
NBA 2025-26 Phoenix Suns Vs Minnesota Timberwolves-Naz Reid
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, second from left, drives between Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11), guard Jaylen Clark (22) and guard Mike Conley during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
