Delhi Traffic Police Collect Over ₹84.98 Crore In Fines For PUC Violations Amid GRAP Curbs

In addition, the police issued 2,030 challans for visibly polluting vehicles. Of these, 1,197 came from the Southern Range, 751 from the Western Range, and 82 from the New Delhi Range. “The Eastern, Central and Northern Ranges recorded none. Most visibly polluting vehicles were heavy carriers passing through the southern and western parts of the city,” the data stated. During this period, only one overage vehicle was impounded, in the Southern Range.