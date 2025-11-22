Fire Near Harbour Line Tracks In Dharavi Halts Train Services; No Injuries Reported

A significant fire erupted in a cluster of huts near the Harbour line tracks in Mumbai’s Dharavi on Saturday afternoon.
A significant fire erupted in a cluster of huts near the Harbour line tracks in Mumbai’s Dharavi on Saturday afternoon, prompting authorities to briefly halt train movement along the affected section.
According to early reports, no injuries have been recorded. The blaze began around 12:30 pm in huts situated inside the Navrang Compound along the 60-foot road.
Emergency teams, including four fire engines along with other firefighting units, quickly arrived and started operations, a civic official confirmed. "There is no report of any injuries to anyone," the official added.
The proximity of the flames to the railway tracks forced the temporary suspension of Harbour line services between Bandra and Mahim, railway authorities said. The exact cause of the blaze and the scale of damage remain under investigation.
A spokesperson for Western Railway explained that "the electric supply to overhead equipment has been disconnected as a safety measure due to the fire incident in the shanties adjacent to Up Harbour line on the east side between Mahim and Bandra at around 12:15 pm." Harbour line services are currently being regulated until the situation stabilises.
Reassuring commuters, the spokesperson noted, "No risk to any passenger or trains as they have been regulated and are away from the site."
With PTI inputs