Modi-Xi Meet In China LIVE: At SCO Summit, Modi Underlines Indo-Sino Peace And Stability

MODI- Xi MEET AT SCO LIVE: PM Modi, in his opening remarks at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, stated that the ties with China are based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity. Chinese President Xi Jinping also said that it is vital for India and China to be friends and good neighbours, "and the Dragon and the Elephant to come together." This is the 25th SCO Summit, and it begins today, on August 31 and ends on September 1.

PM Modi-Xi Meeting
This is Modi's first visit to China in seven years. The visit by the Indian Prime Minister comes on the back of US President Donald Trump's 'tariff war' unleashed on the globe. The tariffs, especially on the developing world, have not just shaken up global supply chains. They have made countries attempt to forget their past differences and forge fresh alliances, especially in the economic sphere. The key players whom all are paying attention to this year are China, Russia and India. Each of these countries has been a traditional partner or ally of the other, despite historical differences and even disputes between the two Asian giants.
Modi-Xi SCO Meet In China: Russian President Putin Arrives In China

Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrived in China on a rare four-day visit, where around 20 world leaders have gathered for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Putin was received by top-ranking city officials.

Relations between China and Russia are at their "best in history", and have become "most stable, mature and strategically significant among major countries", Chinese state broadcaster CCTV showed.

Modi-Xi SCO Meet In China: All Eyes On India-China Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tianjin, China, on Saturday evening, marking his first visit to the country in more than seven years. He is attending the SCO summit scheduled for 31 August to 1 September. However, the highlight of his visit is a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, expected to set the tone for India–China relations after years of friction.

Modi-Xi SCO Meet In China: Uphold Multilateralism, Multipolar World, More Democracy in International Institutions, Chinese President Xi Jinping

Xi said that the year 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic relations and both nations need to handle the relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective.

"We must also step up to our historic responsibilities to uphold multilateralism, a multipolar world, and more democracy in international institutions and work together for peace and prosperity in Asia and around the world," Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

Modi-Xi SCO Meet In China: It is vital to be friends, a good neighbour, and the Dragon and the Elephant to come together, says Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the world is going towards transformation, and China and India are two of the most civilizational countries.

"We are the world's two most populous countries and part of the Global South... It is vital to be friends, a good neighbour, and the Dragon and the Elephant to come together..."

Modi-Xi Meet In China: Xi Zinping Welcomes PM Modi in his opening remarks 

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his opening remarks during delegation-level talks with PM Narendra Modi, says, "It is a great pleasure to meet you again, Mr Prime Minister. I welcome you to China for the SCO summit. Last year, we had a successful meeting in Kazan..."

Modi-Xi Meet In China: Direct flights also started between the two countries, says Modi

PM Modi, in his opening remarks during delegation-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, says that there is peace and stability on the borders. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has resumed. Direct flights are also being started between the two countries. "With cooperation between our nations, the interests of 2.8 billion people are associated - this is needed for humanity," he added.

Modi-Xi SCO Meet Live: India-China relationship forward based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity.

"We are determined to take our relationship forward based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity. We extend our best wishes for the successful hosting of the SCO Summit, and I thank you for the invitation for this visit and this meeting," says PM Modi in his opening remarks

Modi-Xi SCO Meet Live: Border Management Agreement has been reached: Modi

During his bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “An agreement has been reached between our Special Representatives regarding border management.”

Modi-Xi SCO Meet Live: World Leaders Arrive in China

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Tianjin on Sunday morning to attend the SCO.

More foreign leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh have arrived in China for the event. 

Modi-Xi Meet Live: PM Modi holds talks with Chinese President Xi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday against the backdrop of US tariff negotiaions. Modi arrived in Tianjin on August 30, 2025, for his first visit to China since 2018.

