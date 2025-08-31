PM Modi-Xi Meeting at the SCO Summit | - PTI |

This is Modi's first visit to China in seven years. The visit by the Indian Prime Minister comes on the back of US President Donald Trump's 'tariff war' unleashed on the globe. The tariffs, especially on the developing world, have not just shaken up global supply chains. They have made countries attempt to forget their past differences and forge fresh alliances, especially in the economic sphere. The key players whom all are paying attention to this year are China, Russia and India. Each of these countries has been a traditional partner or ally of the other, despite historical differences and even disputes between the two Asian giants.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Aug 2025, 11:38:50 am IST Modi-Xi SCO Meet In China: Russian President Putin Arrives In China Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrived in China on a rare four-day visit, where around 20 world leaders have gathered for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Putin was received by top-ranking city officials. Relations between China and Russia are at their "best in history", and have become "most stable, mature and strategically significant among major countries", Chinese state broadcaster CCTV showed. -Reuters

31 Aug 2025, 11:07:14 am IST Modi-Xi SCO Meet In China: Uphold Multilateralism, Multipolar World, More Democracy in International Institutions, Chinese President Xi Jinping Xi said that the year 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic relations and both nations need to handle the relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective. "We must also step up to our historic responsibilities to uphold multilateralism, a multipolar world, and more democracy in international institutions and work together for peace and prosperity in Asia and around the world," Chinese President Xi Jinping said. -PTI VIDEO | Tianjin, China: In his opening remarks during delegation-level talks with PM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), Chinese President Xi Jinping says, "This year marks the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic relations. Both nations need to handle our relationship from a… pic.twitter.com/QXE7gYJAsT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 31, 2025

31 Aug 2025, 10:59:19 am IST Modi-Xi SCO Meet In China: It is vital to be friends, a good neighbour, and the Dragon and the Elephant to come together, says Xi Jinping Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the world is going towards transformation, and China and India are two of the most civilizational countries. "We are the world's two most populous countries and part of the Global South... It is vital to be friends, a good neighbour, and the Dragon and the Elephant to come together..." -PTI



31 Aug 2025, 10:57:49 am IST Modi-Xi Meet In China: Xi Zinping Welcomes PM Modi in his opening remarks Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his opening remarks during delegation-level talks with PM Narendra Modi, says, "It is a great pleasure to meet you again, Mr Prime Minister. I welcome you to China for the SCO summit. Last year, we had a successful meeting in Kazan..." -PTI

31 Aug 2025, 10:51:26 am IST Modi-Xi Meet In China: Direct flights also started between the two countries, says Modi PM Modi, in his opening remarks during delegation-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, says that there is peace and stability on the borders. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has resumed. Direct flights are also being started between the two countries. "With cooperation between our nations, the interests of 2.8 billion people are associated - this is needed for humanity," he added. -PTI

31 Aug 2025, 10:49:32 am IST Modi-Xi SCO Meet Live: India-China relationship forward based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity. "We are determined to take our relationship forward based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity. We extend our best wishes for the successful hosting of the SCO Summit, and I thank you for the invitation for this visit and this meeting," says PM Modi in his opening remarks



31 Aug 2025, 10:42:52 am IST Modi-Xi SCO Meet Live: Border Management Agreement has been reached: Modi During his bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “An agreement has been reached between our Special Representatives regarding border management.” - ANI

31 Aug 2025, 10:39:24 am IST Modi-Xi SCO Meet Live: World Leaders Arrive in China Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Tianjin on Sunday morning to attend the SCO. More foreign leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh have arrived in China for the event.