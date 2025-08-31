1: PM Modi emphasized India’s commitment to building ties with China on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sensitivity, highlighting peace at the border.
2: President Xi underlined that China and India, as the world’s two most populous nations and civilizational powers, must act as good neighbours and strategic partners.
3: The MEA stated that both leaders agreed to strengthen trade and investment, reduce the trade deficit, and enhance people-to-people exchanges.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the port city of Tianjin on Sunday for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), marking his first visit to China in seven years.
His visit comes at an important geopolitical juncture, especially against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump’s ‘tariff war’ unleashed on the globe. The new levies on India — a 50% tariff imposed by the US President — came into effect on August 27.
India and China are working to strengthen bilateral ties, with the SCO Summit marking the latest step in stabilizing relations that had soured after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.
In his opening remarks during delegation-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Modi said that India is committed to taking forward its ties with China based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity as cooperation between the two countries is linked to the welfare of 2.8 billion people.
"Last year in Kazan, we had very productive discussions, which gave a positive direction to our relations,” he said, adding that after the disengagement at the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability is now in place.
“Our Special Representatives have also reached an agreement on border management," Modi said.
He also noted that the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has resumed and direct flights are also being resumed between the two countries. The prime minister also congratulated Xi on China's successful presidency of the SCO.
In an interview on Friday, when the PM was in Japan, he had stated, "Given the current volatility in the world economy, it is also important for India and China, as two major economies, to work together to bring stability to the world economic order."
Xi also expressed “great pleasure” to meet Modi, and welcomed him to China, while delivering his opening remarks.
He said that the world is going towards transformation, and China and India are two of the most civilizational countries.
“We are the world's two most populous countries and part of the Global South... It is vital to be friends, a good neighbour, and the Dragon and the Elephant to come together," Xi stated.
He also added that the year 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic relations and that there is a need to handle the relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective. “We must also step up to our historic responsibilities to uphold multilateralism, a multipolar world, and more democracy in international institutions and work together for peace and prosperity in Asia and around the world," he said, as the two leaders held wide-ranging talks to reset the bilateral relations.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs statement, Modi also invited Xi to the BRICS Summit that India will be hosting in 2026. Xi thanked the Prime Minister and offered China's support to India's BRICS Presidency.
Furthermore, Modi and Xi underlined the need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to expand trade ties and reduce trade deficit. Furthermore, Modi noted that India and China both pursue strategic autonomy, and their ties should not be seen through a third country lens.
The two leaders noted the need to strengthen people-to-people ties through direct flights and visa facilitation, building on the resumption of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and tourist visas. On economic and trade relations, they recognized the role of their two economies to stabilize world trade.
They underlined the need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to expand bilateral trade and investment ties and reduce trade deficit, with Modi stressing the importance of “peace and tranquility” on the border areas for continued development of bilateral relations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has also arrived at the 25th SCO Summit for a rare four-day visit — and was welcomed by the city’s top officials.
The 10-member SCO bloc, gathering on Sunday and Monday, has steadily expanded its size and influence over the past 24 years. Today, the SCO counts Russia, Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan as full members.
Once conceived as a check on U.S. influence in Central Asia, the organization has broadened its scope with major additions: India and Pakistan in 2017, Iran in 2023 and Belarus in 2024.
(with PTI inputs)