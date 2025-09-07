Row Over Onam ‘Pookalam’ With Operation Sindoor Inscription At Kerala Temple; 27 RSS Activists Booked

The FIR invoked sections 223 (disobedience of lawful orders), 192 (provocation with intent to cause riot), and 3(5) (criminal act by several people) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Photo: X.com

The FIR invoked sections 223 (disobedience of lawful orders), 192 (provocation with intent to cause riot), and 3(5) (criminal act by several people) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Photo: X.com