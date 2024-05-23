International

'Osama Bin Lager' Beer Sells Out In UK After Going Viral

The beer, named Osama Bin Lager, is one of several brews produced by the company, which also includes Kim Jong Ale and Putin Porter.

Instagram/Mitchell Brewing Co
Photo: Instagram/Mitchell Brewing Co
info_icon

A British brewery has sold out of a beer named after Osama Bin Laden after a social media frenzy sparked a surge in demand.

Mitchell Brewing Co, based in Lincolnshire, was forced to temporarily unplug its phones and shut down its website due to the overwhelming response. Husband and wife Luke and Catherine Mitchell run the brewery and a pub. 

The beer, named Osama Bin Lager, is one of several brews produced by the company, which also includes Kim Jong Ale and Putin Porter. "They're all tongue-in-cheek names – a nicer outlook on some horrible dictators," co-owner Luke Mitchell told BBC.

Photo: Instagram/Mitchell Brewing Co
info_icon

A photo of the beer, named after the former al-Qaeda leader who was killed in 2011, has been viewed by lakhs on social media. The brewery has been inundated with notifications, with thousands of messages flooding in over the past few days.

"It's been absolute chaos," Catherine Mitchell told the BBC, describing the non-stop phone calls and messages.

Also Read | Iran-Israel Tensions Send Airlines Into Frenzy In Biggest Flight Disruption Since 9/11 : Report

From every barrel of Osama Bin Lager, the brewery pays 10 euros to a charity that aids the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack. The attacks, orchestrated by Bin Laden, resulted in the loss of thousands of lives on September 11, 2001.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 50-Year-Old Man Kills Self After Setting House On Fire In South Delhi
  2. Storm Developing In Bay Of Bengal, Likely To Reach Near WB Coast On Sunday As Severe Cyclone
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Prayer, Studying, Playing In Accused Teen's Remand Home Routine; Victim's Mother Mourns Daughter's Death
  4. Thane: Massive Blast At Dombivli Factory Heard 1 Km Away, Damages Nearby Houses
  5. Gang Rape Surfaces After Three Decades, Brothers Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail
Entertainment News
  1. Did You Know? Janhvi Kapoor Once Asked A Boy To Jump Out Of Her Window, Here's What Dad Boney Kapoor Did Later
  2. Marvel's 'Vision' Series Greenlit For 2026 At Disney+, Paul Bettany Set To Reprise His Superhero Role
  3. Janhvi Kapoor And Orry Clicked As They Enjoy RCB Vs RR IPL Match In Ahmedabad, Photo Goes Viral
  4. Cannes 2024: Nancy Tyagi Stuns In A Self-Designed Black Beaded Skirt And Corset For Her Third Appearance
  5. What Did Kelly Rowland Say On The Red Carpet? Lip Reader Decodes The Clash At Cannes 2024
Sports News
  1. NBA Western Conference: Dallas Mavericks Triumphs Over Minnesota Timberwolves In Game 1 - In Pics
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu Enters Malaysia Masters Quarters; Atalanta Beat Bayer Leverkusen In Europa League Final
  3. World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers: Indians Get One Final Chance To Book Paris Ticket
  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India Preview: Key Players, Fixtures And Previous Records
  5. Atalanta Winning UEFA Europa League Is A 'Fairytale', Says Gian Piero Gasperini
World News
  1. India-Born Jaya Badiga Appointed Judge In Sacramento County Superior Court
  2. Srettha Thavisin Risks Suspension After Constitutional Court Accepts Petition Seeking Ouster of Thai PM
  3. 'Osama Bin Lager' Beer Sells Out In UK After Going Viral
  4. What Did Kelly Rowland Say On The Red Carpet? Lip Reader Decodes The Clash At Cannes 2024
  5. Mexico Stage Collapse: 9 Dead, 50 Injured After Strong Winds Cause Stage To Collapse During Election Rally
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'China Thrashed Us When Bubble Of Pandit Nehru's Aura Burst,' Says PM Modi
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu Enters Malaysia Masters Quarters; Atalanta Beat Bayer Leverkusen In Europa League Final