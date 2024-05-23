'Osama Bin Lager' Beer Sells Out In UK After Going Viral

A British brewery has sold out of a beer named after Osama Bin Laden after a social media frenzy sparked a surge in demand.
Mitchell Brewing Co, based in Lincolnshire, was forced to temporarily unplug its phones and shut down its website due to the overwhelming response. Husband and wife Luke and Catherine Mitchell run the brewery and a pub.
The beer, named Osama Bin Lager, is one of several brews produced by the company, which also includes Kim Jong Ale and Putin Porter. "They're all tongue-in-cheek names – a nicer outlook on some horrible dictators," co-owner Luke Mitchell told BBC.
A photo of the beer, named after the former al-Qaeda leader who was killed in 2011, has been viewed by lakhs on social media. The brewery has been inundated with notifications, with thousands of messages flooding in over the past few days.
"It's been absolute chaos," Catherine Mitchell told the BBC, describing the non-stop phone calls and messages.
From every barrel of Osama Bin Lager, the brewery pays 10 euros to a charity that aids the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack. The attacks, orchestrated by Bin Laden, resulted in the loss of thousands of lives on September 11, 2001.