Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: Matt Henry Takes Five-For As Conway, Young Put Hosts On Top

Kiwis dismissed the home team for just 125 runs in the first innings
Craig Ervine's men are looking to break a five-match losing streak in Tests
Here are the highlights of the second and final Test match between Zimbabwe and New Zealand in Bulawayo on Thursday (August 7, 2025). Matt Henry's sharp seam bowling (5/40) dismantled Zimbabwe on the opening day of their one-off Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui, as the visitors were bundled out for just 125—their second-lowest total since 2023.
Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Toss Update
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand.
Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Playing XIs
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Brendan Taylor, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Vincent Masekesa, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu
New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Matthew Fisher, Jacob Duffy
In the series opener, New Zealand eased to a nine-wicket victory after reaching their eight-run target in just 14 deliveries. Matt Henry starred for the Black Caps, taking nine wickets across the match, with Mitchell Santner also playing his part after ending with figures of 4-27 in the second innings.
Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Squads
New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Tom Latham, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, Matthew Fisher
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Newman Nyamhuri, Vincent Masekesa, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga, Brendan Taylor, Wellington Masakadza, Roy Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Clive Madande, Trevor Gwandu