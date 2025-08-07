J&K Govt bans 25 books By Top authors, Including Arundhati Roy, AG Noorani, For `Propogating Terrorism'

An order issued by Jammu and Kashmir's Home Department stated that investigations and intelligence inputs have revealed that a `systematic dissemination' of such literature has been a `significant driver behind youth participation in violence and terrorism

Ishfaq Naseem
Arundhati Roy
Arundhati Roy
Summary
1. The Jammu and Kashmir government has banned 25 books by prominent authors

2. These books can neither be published nor sold and we would initiate action under law: J&K Law Secretary

3. My book challenged the state narrative over Article 370 revocation: Author and journalist: Anuradha Bhasin

The Jammu and Kashmir government ordered a ban on 25 books, including the works of several prominent authors, saying they propagate a false narrative and secessionism.

The order issued on August 5, 2025, states that the 25 books have been found to `excite secessionism and endanger the sovereignty and integrity of India` and have been banned under section 98 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

The administration has directed the forfeiture of these books, including Azadi by the Booker Prize-winning novelist Arundhati Roy's, The Kashmir dispute 1947-2012 by political commentator A G Noorani, Kashmir at the Crossroads by Sumantra Bose's, and A Dismantled State (The Untold Story of Kashmir after Article 370) by senior Anuradha Bhasin.

An order issued by Jammu and Kashmir's Home Department stated that investigations and intelligence inputs have revealed that a `systematic dissemination' of such literature has been a `significant driver behind youth participation in violence and terrorism.

The order further states that the books are often disguised as historical or political commentary, while playing a critical role in `misguiding the youth'.  

"Available evidence based on investigations and credible intelligence unflinchingly indicate that a significant driver behind youth participation violence and terrorism has been the systematic dissemination of false narratives and secessionist literature by its persistent internal circulation, often disguised as historical or political commentary, while playing a critical role in misguiding the youth, glorifying terrorism and inciting violence against Indian State," the order reads.

The Principal Secretary, Chandra Shekar, of the Home Department signed the order on the directives of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The order comes a day after the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The order was also issued amid an ongoing literary festival.

The order further says the books that have been banned comprise the "literature that would deeply impact the psyche of youth by promoting a culture of grievance, victimhood, and terrorist heroism. Some of how this literature has contributed to the radicalisation of youth in J&K include distortion of historical facts, glorification of terrorists, vilification of security forces, religious radicalisation, promotion of alienation, pathway to violence and terrorism, etc."

Commenting on the development, Law Secretary Achal Sethi said that the books have been banned by government order. "These books can neither be published nor sold, and we will initiate action under the law. If the publisher prints them again, then it would lead to imprisonment.''

Author and journalist Anuradha Bhasin, whose book was on the banned list, called the order "bizarre". "They are well-recognised authors whose books have been banned. My book challenged the state narrative over Article 370 revocation. This means if anyone speaks against the government, there will be action."

