J&K Police Crackdown: Books Banned, Jamat Literature Seized 

A man arranges books at his store in Srinagar, Kashmir, India, on August 12, 2025. The government of Jammu and Kashmir bans the sale, publication, and circulation of 25 books, alleging that the books propagate false narratives, glorify terrorism, and promote secessionism. The Jammu and Kashmir police conduct raids on several bookstores across the valley and confiscate the publications. Photo: IMAGO

A man arranges books at his store in Srinagar, Kashmir, India, on August 12, 2025. The government of Jammu and Kashmir bans the sale, publication, and circulation of 25 books, alleging that the books propagate false narratives, glorify terrorism, and promote secessionism. The Jammu and Kashmir police conduct raids on several bookstores across the valley and confiscate the publications. Photo: IMAGO