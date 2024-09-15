Culture & Society

'The Long Strider in Jehangir’s Hindustan' Review:  A Tale Of Seven League Boots

Moraes and Srivatsa's book traces the story of writer and wanderer Thomas Coryate's 5000-mile journey on foot from England to India, across the forbidding Arabian desert and the treacherous Hindukush mountains, and then his wanderings in Mughal India.

Book cover: The Long Strider in Jehangirs Hindustan, by Dom Moraes and Sarayu Srivatsa
Book cover: The Long Strider in Jehangir's Hindustan, by Dom Moraes and Sarayu Srivatsa Photo: Speaking Tiger
info_icon

The Long Strider in Jehangir’s Hindustan  

Written by: Dom Moraes, Sarayu Srivatsa  

Published by: Speaking Tiger  

MRP: Rs 499  

Thomas Coryate, an acquaintance of Ben Jonson and John Donne, a frequenter of the Mermaid Tavern and part of the club of extraordinary men who met there. Yet Coryate, in himself was far from extraordinary except for one thing – his determination to walk. Wherever he went, no matter how far, his long strides took him there. This was even more extraordinary because Coryate was almost a dwarf barring his long legs. 

At the time Dom Moraes and Sarayu Srivatsa start their collective opus, 385 years later, Coryate has returned from his walks across Europe, written a book which created a minor stir and is determined to walk across the Indies and meet the Mughal Emperor Jehangir which will crown his fame among the members of the Mermaid Tavern and in Prince Henry’s court.  

The quest for information about Coryate begins in Odcombe the little Somerset village to which the man belonged. Moraes and Srivatsa have divided their joint responsibilities regarding the crafting of their book very adeptly. Moraes writes about Coryate’s life and times in the third person with an all-encompassing perspective that covers Coryate’s thoughts, his encounters with different people and even his one single amour with a noted beauty which leaves him a mooncalf. That portion of the Long Strider reads like a historical novel more detailed than mere research would account for which it has to be since all Moraes had to work with was the sketchy skeleton that survived Coryate. Srivatsa on the other hand records how she and Moraes and their irrepressible and annoying researcher, Juzer, delved into Coryate’s journeys in India. Her part of the book is an entertaining, poetic travelogue with descriptions of the things that they encountered and her own brushes with pujaris and temples, being the only Hindu in the group. 

Gradually, as they traverse the cities that Coryate mentioned in the few pages of notes that eventually did reach England – to be published in an anthology in 1625, well after his death, issues like problems with finance for the book and Moraes’ failing health begin to creep in. These match Coryate’s experiences in many cases since Coryate himself had only a few shillings to cover his 500-mile journey, barring passage money from a sponsor and while beginning with hope, his journey gradually begins to include his rapidly failing health at a time when there were no remedies for blood dysentery. Coryate realises his dream of fame and fortune through his published memoirs will never come true and surrenders to fate.  

For Coryate, India and its contrasts of people and nature were all too new to him. His brushes with a concubine buried alive and sati are relevantly gruesome and also illustrate the ambition of the British – Sir Thomas Roe, the English envoy to Jehangir allows the concubine to be brought to the English compound to be executed to curry favour with the Emperor with an eye on future mercantile gain. India was overrun by scamsters, many of them from the British ranks. Moraes and Srivatsa encounter touts galore as they explore temples and search for Coryate’s tomb trying to recreate his crisscross journey across north India. Moraes writes in the Preface: “We would speculate that the people were better off then than now. Today, communalism and consumerism affect too much of the population.” However, most of the people they meet would probably have been very similar to the ones Coryate ran into since certain things in Hindustan don’t change.

The result is a book that contrasts styles while providing matched experiences or as matched as they can be given the centuries separating the travellers and the bare bones of information that they had to work with, fleshed out where possible from locals and scholars. Details of Moraes and Srivatsa’s trips to Agra, Ajmer, Delhi, Varanasi and Mandu with Moraes fighting the cancer he has been diagnosed with while Coryate’s life trickles out are particularly effective. The book ends appropriately in Odcombe and the church where Coryate had hung up his boots. If there is a glitch it is the fact that most people will refer to the book as ‘The Long Strider’ and forget the rest of the title. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Barbados Royals Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch 16th Match
  2. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. England Vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Match
  4. IRE-W Vs ENG-W, 1st T20I Highlights: England Claim 67-Run Victory Over Ireland
  5. Indian Bowling Coach Morne Morkel's Mission: Supporting 'Senior Stars' Like Kohli, Sharma, Bumrah
Football News
  1. Shakhtar CEO Sergey Palkin Expecting Big Move For Player Georgiy Sudakov
  2. Bayer Leverkusen: Xabi Alonso Pleased To Pass Hoffenheim Test After Leipzig Defeat
  3. Holstein Kiel 1-6 Bayern Munich: Kane Scores Hat-Trick As Bavarians Record Thumping Win
  4. Hoffenheim 1-4 Bayer Leverkusen: Visitors Bounce Back With Emphatic Win
  5. Empoli 0-0 Juventus: Old Lady Drop More Points Following Second Successive Draw
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic Keeps Serbia On Track As Casper Ruud Seals Norway Win
  2. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
  3. Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Spain Into Quarterfinal
  4. Maria Sharapova Wins Fan Vote For International Tennis Hall Of Fame
  5. India Vs Sweden, Davis Cup World Group I Tie: N Sriram Balaji To Play Singles Match Again
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs China Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where Semi-Final Match
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Match
  4. China Vs Japan Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: CHN Advance To Semis; JPN End Campaign
  5. CHN 2-0 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: China Secure Semi-Final Berth - Check Who Play Whom

Trending Stories

National News
  1. IMD Warns Of Severe Weather In East, Heavy Rainfall & Flash Flood Risks Across India
  2. RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: CBI Arrests Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh And Tala Police Station OC 
  3. Troops Disengaged In Four Areas In Eastern Ladakh, Claims Chinese Foreign Ministry
  4. 'Don't Hinder Assam's Path To Development': CM Sarma Calls Banned Out ULFA(I) Chief
  5. 'Hindi And Local Languages Are Friends': Amit Shah On Hindi Diwas
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Ukraine Renews Calls On West To Approve Long-Range Strikes On Russian Territory
  2. Pakistan Removes Special Rep To Afghanistan Amid Rising Tension
  3. Romania: 5 Found Dead As Rainstorms Leave Scores Stranded
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill Over 14 In Gaza; WHO Chief Says Polio Vaccination Drive A 'Massive Success'
  5. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them