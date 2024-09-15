'The Long Strider in Jehangir’s Hindustan' Review:  A Tale Of Seven League Boots

The quest for information about Coryate begins in Odcombe the little Somerset village to which the man belonged. Moraes and Srivatsa have divided their joint responsibilities regarding the crafting of their book very adeptly. Moraes writes about Coryate’s life and times in the third person with an all-encompassing perspective that covers Coryate’s thoughts, his encounters with different people and even his one single amour with a noted beauty which leaves him a mooncalf. That portion of the Long Strider reads like a historical novel more detailed than mere research would account for which it has to be since all Moraes had to work with was the sketchy skeleton that survived Coryate. Srivatsa on the other hand records how she and Moraes and their irrepressible and annoying researcher, Juzer, delved into Coryate’s journeys in India. Her part of the book is an entertaining, poetic travelogue with descriptions of the things that they encountered and her own brushes with pujaris and temples, being the only Hindu in the group.