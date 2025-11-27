Kashmir Police Raid Multiple Sites Linked to Banned JeI

Searches across five districts target JeI-linked homes, institutes after fresh intel.

Summary
Summary of this article

  • Raids held in Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam, Kulgam and Kupwara targeting JeI links.

  • Police seized electronic devices, documents and literature for scrutiny.

  • Action based on intel of JeI members’ suspected anti-national activities.

Police on Thursday carried out raids at multiple locations across the Kashmir valley as part of its crackdown on the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), officials said.

The searches were conducted in the Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam, Kulgam, and Kupwara districts, they said.

Officials said the raids targeted residential premises and other locations linked to JeI members and their associates as part of the ongoing efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem and its support structures, officials said.

Police Raids Multiple Locations In Kashmir - | Photo: PTI
Jammu And Kashmir: Police Raids Multiple Locations In Kashmir; Banned Outfits Targeted

BY PTI

The action followed credible intelligence suggesting that some JeI members were involved in anti-national activities, they said.

Electronic devices, documents and literature were seized from the houses of individuals linked to the outfit and associated institutions. All recovered material has been seized for detailed scrutiny, according to officials.

In north Kashmir's Kupwara district, searches were also carried out at the Jamia Islamia Institute in Waripora, Handwara, based on information indicating suspected unlawful activities and possible links with JeI, officials said.

