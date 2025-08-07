Odisha Man Alleges Custodial Torture, Attempts Suicide; Three Jajpur Police Personnel Suspended

The alleged assault followed a family dispute that led to cross-complaints between Mallik and his cousin.
Police initially claimed Mallik “fell ill” in custody, but later suspended three officers after an internal probe.
Three police personnel in Odisha’s Jajpur district have been suspended after a 28-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide inside a police station, following claims of custodial torture, officials said on Thursday.
According to PTI, the man, identified as Rabindra Mallik of Mahipur village in Barachana block, was detained at Balichandrapur police station on 3 August in connection with a local dispute. While in custody, Mallik allegedly consumed pesticide and was subsequently admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. He was discharged after receiving treatment.
Following the incident, Jajpur Superintendent of Police Yashpratap Shrimal ordered an internal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Mallik’s detention and subsequent suicide attempt. Based on the findings of the probe, sub-inspector Chinmaya Prusty, assistant sub-inspector Durgesh Nandini Dey, and constable Debendra Benara were suspended for dereliction of duty.
“Mallik had a bottle of pesticide with him when he was brought to the police station. The police personnel on duty failed to properly search and check him,” the SP said, as reported by PTI.
Mallik has alleged that he was beaten and stripped naked by the police while in custody, which drove him to take the drastic step. He claimed that the custodial torture followed his detention in connection with a violent altercation involving his cousin.
According to a police complaint, Mallik’s cousin allegedly attacked his physically challenged father, Maheshwar, and a neighbour with a sword on Sunday. In response, Mallik reportedly threw hot water at his cousin, Badal, to defend his father. Both parties subsequently filed complaints against each other.
Based on Badal’s version of events, police picked up Mallik from his residence for questioning. It was during this detention that the alleged custodial assault occurred.
However, Balichandrapur police station inspector-in-charge Samarjit Nayak has denied the allegations of physical abuse, claiming instead that Mallik suddenly fell ill while in custody and was taken to hospital for treatment.
(With inputs from PTI)