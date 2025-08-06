Canadian Open 2025: Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz Set Up All-American Semi-final In Toronto

Fritz, who is in the hunt for his third Tour-level title of 2025, downed Andrey Rublev 6-3 7-6 (7-4) on Tuesday

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ben-Shelton
Ben Shelton will take on Taylor Fritz in Toronto
info_icon

Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton will face off for a place in the Canadian Open final.

Fritz, who is in the hunt for his third Tour-level title of 2025, downed Andrey Rublev 6-3 7-6 (7-4) on Tuesday.

The world number four held match point on serve at 5-4 up in the second set, yet a 42nd straight hold slipped through his grasp as Rublev broke to level.

Second seed Fritz, though, regained his composure to oust the 2024 Canadian Open runner-up.

His reward is a semi-final against compatriot Shelton, who ended Alex de Minaur's seven-match winning run.

Shelton, who served 13 aces, prevailed 6-3 6-4 and would move above Novak Djokovic and into the top six in the world rankings should he claim the title in Toronto.

But first, he must get past Fritz in what will be the first meeting between two American players in the semi-finals of an ATP Masters 1000 tournament since 2010.

"Really excited," Shelton said of facing Fritz, who has won 13 matches against players ranked in the top 20 since last year's US Open, a tally that trails only Jannik Sinner (24), Carlos Alcaraz (22) and Alexander Zverev (14).

"I played him right when I came out on Tour. We had a great battle in Indian Wells [in 2023]. He's a big-match player. He's been carrying the flag for the United States in the big tournaments as of late.

"He's clutch, serves well. We're great friends, and it's a match that I'm really excited about.”

Data Debrief: Opposites attract

At the age of 27 years and 272 days, Fritz is the oldest American man to reach his first semi-final at the Canadian Open since Mardy Fish (29 years, 242 days) in 2011. 

Shelton, on the other hand, is the youngest American man to reach the semi-finals of an ATP Masters 1000 event since Andy Roddick at Indian Wells in 2005.

He is the fourth man born in the 21st century to reach the semi-finals at the Canadian Open, after Sinner (2023), Sebastian Korda and Matteo Arnaldi (2024).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance