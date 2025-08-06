Tracing Adivasi Resistance Through Shibu Soren’s Life

Soren’s first tryst with elections failed, when he lost from the Dumka seat in 1977, but he resurrected to victory in 1980, then retaining the seat in 1989, 1991 and 1996. He represented JMM in the Rajya Sabha in 2002, but resigned to contest, successfully, in the Dumka Lok Sabha by-election, which he retained in 2004 and 2014. He was Union Minister for Coal and Steel in the first United Progressive Alliance government and had three brief stints as Chief Minister in 2005, 2008 and 2009. He died while serving his third Rajya Sabha term.