Polling Begins For Ghatshila By-election In Jharkhand Amid Tight Security

Polling for the Ghatshila assembly by-election in Jharkhand began at 7 am on Tuesday under heightened security, officials said. Voting will continue till 5 pm.
According to PTI, more than 2.56 lakh voters, including over 1.31 lakh women, are eligible to cast their votes in the bypoll that will decide the fate of 13 candidates in the fray.
The contest is expected to be primarily between Somesh Chandra Soren of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Babulal Soren, son of former chief minister Champai Soren.
PTI reported that Somesh Chandra Soren is the son of late JMM MLA Ramdas Soren, whose death led to the by-election.
(With inputs from PTI)