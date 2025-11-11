Over 69% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 3 PM In Ghatsila Bypoll

More than 69 per cent of the 2.56 lakh registered voters had cast their votes till 3 pm on Tuesday in the by-election for the Ghatsila Assembly seat in Jharkhand.
More than 69 per cent of the 2.56 lakh registered voters had cast their votes till 3 pm on Tuesday in the by-election for the Ghatsila Assembly seat in Jharkhand, an election official said. The contest has emerged as a prestige battle between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
While the JMM is working hard to retain the seat and reinforce its influence among the tribal population, the BJP is striving to wrest control as part of its campaign to challenge the ruling coalition’s credibility.
JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said that the people of Ghatsila have resolved to pay tribute to “Dishom Guru” Shibu Soren and former education minister Ramdas Soren, whose passing necessitated the bypoll, by defeating the BJP.
Meanwhile, Jharkhand BJP working president Aditya Sahu claimed that voters have decided to “teach the state government a lesson for its alleged anti-tribal approach, rampant corruption and deteriorating law and order situation.”
Although the election outcome is unlikely to affect the stability of the government, since the JMM-led alliance currently holds 55 seats against the BJP-led NDA’s 24 in the 81-member assembly, the bypoll carries significant political symbolism.
Chief Electoral Officer K. Ravi Kumar informed that polling was proceeding peacefully across 300 booths in the constituency, with a voter turnout of 69.07 per cent recorded by 3 pm. Voting is scheduled to continue until 5 pm.
The by-election was triggered by the death of sitting JMM MLA Ramdas Soren on August 15.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged citizens to take part enthusiastically in what he described as the “festival of democracy.” He expressed hope that voters would once again turn out in large numbers to safeguard their “rights and entitlements.”
“I appeal to the dedicated soldiers of the JMM family to remain vigilant while fulfilling their duties. I also extend my heartfelt best wishes to all the officials participating in the voting process,” he said.
Long queues of voters, particularly women, were seen at polling stations across the constituency.
Babulal Marandi, Jharkhand BJP president and Leader of the Opposition, also appealed to voters to come out and exercise their democratic right.
A total of 2.56 lakh voters, including 1.31 lakh women, are eligible to vote in the by-election. Thirteen candidates are contesting, though the main fight is expected between Somesh Chandra Soren of the JMM and Babulal Soren of the BJP, son of former Chief Minister Champai Soren. Somesh Chandra Soren is the son of the late Ramdas Soren.
Strict security measures have been put in place, the CEO added.
“CCTV cameras have been installed at all polling stations. They are being monitored through webcasting,” he said.
With PTI inputs